Dubai-based King Group expands portfolio

The company which has footprint in UAE and Thailand has introduced new culinary concepts in Dubai.

King Group Hospitality, a Dubai-based international hospitality brand engaged in food services and retail sector, is all set to expand its chain of restaurants in the UAE and Thailand, that will help expand the UAE’s $15 billion (Dh55 billion) food services sector.

King Group Hospitality (KGH), which owns Amritsr chain of restaurants, currently operates five outlets – two in the UAE and three in Thailand. These restaurants are located in Al Nahda and Al Karama in Dubai and two outlets in Bangkok’s popular tourist spot Sukumvit and one in Phukhet.

Sales at full-service restaurants in the UAE is expected to grow from $1.94 billion in 2018 to $2.34 billion in 2022, while the total sale at the fast-food restaurants is expected to grow from $3.66 billion in 2018 to $4.51 billion in 2022, according to Statista.com, a global market intelligence provider.

KGH is all set to launch its new chain of restaurants – a completely new dining concept that will change the way families eat out – and will help the industry expand.

The total number of operational restaurants and cafes in Dubai reached 11,813 at the end of 2018, according to the Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in the Department of Economic Development (DED), Dubai.

As many as 1,303 new food establishments opened in Dubai during 2020, at the rate of 3.5 establishments per day, according to Dubai Municipality. The total number of food establishments in Dubai at the end of last year reached 19,259, which is expected to reach 20,000 before October 2021.

“Although the sentiments are down due to COVID-19 pandemic, I believe, this is the right time to start new concepts that will thrive once the pandemic gets over,” said Vicky M. Sethi, Managing Director of KGH and a serial entrepreneur, who had launched and popularised Kulcha King, before selling it off to a group of investors.

“Our current flagship restaurants under Amritsr branding, has been doing well, despite the pandemic. More and more people now eat out, especially those who can’t travel due to COVID-19. They are spending their spare budget in staycation and eating out. So, there is a steady flow of business and this summer will not be a quiet summer for the restaurants.”

Amritsr is serves authentic North Indian food at an affordable price. It has recently launched a lunch package for corporate takeaways for as low as Dh22! A family of four could easily eat their heart out within a very reasonable budget of Dh150 to Dh175.

The success of Amritsr comes through word of mouth – by customers who had dined in the outlets.

KGH is a UAE-based international hospitality brand engaged in food services and retail sector where it is making a difference. The company is in final stages of opening of a new chain of restaurants under the brand name of Punjab.

“We are currently hiring people for the new restaurant. We are waiting for the re-opening of flights from India for the kitchen staffs, especially the chefs to arrive,” Vicky Sethi says. “As we come out of Covid-19 pandemic, we are getting ready to serve a growing population in the UAE and Thailand.”

For over 40 years, KGH has perfected the art of food retail services. For us, it has always been quality over quantity, as our staff diligently works on providing the ultimate food experience to all our customers.

KGH traces its origin through its first venture established in 1970 in India. Its CEO Manjit Singh's love for food and a vision for creating a formidable food empire, led to the success of King Group that we see today. The company set foot in Dubai in the year 2008 and since then has grown leaps and bounds.

