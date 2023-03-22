Dubai: Al Futtaim founder's wife passes away

Top government official Dr Anwar Gargash paid tribute to her, describing her as an 'honourable, good-natured' woman

A view of the company's headquarters in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Mar 2023, 10:35 AM

UAE conglomerate Al Futtaim has announced the death of Shaikha Mohammed Al Futtaim, wife of the group's founder and chairman, Abdulla Hamad Al Futtaim.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May her memory live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and may her family find strength and solace in this challenging period," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, also expressed his sympathies, as he paid tribute to Shaikha. She was an "honourable, good-natured woman", the top government official said.

Shaikha is survived by her husband and five children Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, vice-chairman and CEO of the company; Abubakr Abdulla Al Futtaim; Ali Abdulla Al Futtaim; Khaled Abdulla Al Futtaim; and Mohammed Abdulla Al Futtaim.

ALSO READ: