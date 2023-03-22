Dubai: Al Futtaim founder's wife passes away

This is a 12.5% increase from 2021 dividend
UAE conglomerate Al Futtaim has announced the death of Shaikha Mohammed Al Futtaim, wife of the group's founder and chairman, Abdulla Hamad Al Futtaim.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. May her memory live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and may her family find strength and solace in this challenging period," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic advisor to the UAE President, also expressed his sympathies, as he paid tribute to Shaikha. She was an "honourable, good-natured woman", the top government official said.
Shaikha is survived by her husband and five children Omar Abdulla Al Futtaim, vice-chairman and CEO of the company; Abubakr Abdulla Al Futtaim; Ali Abdulla Al Futtaim; Khaled Abdulla Al Futtaim; and Mohammed Abdulla Al Futtaim.
ALSO READ:
This is a 12.5% increase from 2021 dividend
The 2023 Challenger SRT Demon 170 will deliver 1,025 horsepower from its 6.2-litre supercharged V-8
Bitcoin has risen 21% this month, while a choppy S&P 500 has lost 1.4% and gold has gained 8%
Four out of five are also concerned about the security of energy supply, with over half highlighting the impact on their decarbonisation goals
The chairman also highlighted the progress on Cepa
Move strengthens company’s presence and capabilities in the Middle East
The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history
GCC healthcare market set to reach half-a-trillion-dirham mark by 2027, says Alpen Capital