Orient Insurance, Mashreq to launch guaranteed returns savings plan

Both entities will launch low-risk investment growth and insurance plan for life-long planning and financial security

Omer Elamin, president of Orient Insurance Group; executive vice-president and head of Mashreq Gold, Aladdin AL Deesi; and other top executives at the event. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 5 Feb 2023, 5:04 PM

Orient Insurance Company (Orient) part of Al-Futtaim Group, has partnered with Mashreq, one of the leading financial institutions in the UAE, to launch Orient Educare — a new guaranteed returns savings, investment, and insurance plan.

Orient Educare is designed to provide Mashreq customers with a low-risk savings plan that offers investment growth and insurance alongside a guaranteed maturity that delivers long-term financial security.

The new product is designed for individuals and families looking to build a worry-free financial future for significant life events such as education fees or retirement.

“We are delighted to partner with Mashreq and provide its customers with a wider array of our solutions. This partnership will help further strengthen our distribution and provide growth opportunities through Mashreq’s wide network," president of Orient Insurance Group, Omer Elamin, said.

"With customer-centricity at the heart of everything we do, we constantly endeavour to provide effective savings solutions to our customers based on their evolving needs. Our insurance product portfolio will complement Mashreq’s existing offerings and empower their customers to develop a robust financial plan,” he said.

Executive vice-president and head of Mashreq Gold, Aladdin AL Deesi, said: “We would like to extend a warm welcome to Orient as a new insurance partner to Mashreq. The collaboration is just the latest in a series of moves designed to enrich Mashreq’s already comprehensive suite of insurance products, which include health insurance plans, critical illness cover, lifestyle protection schemes and life insurance solutions. Orient’s expertise perfectly complements our approach to delivering the best digitally-enabled customer experiences."

He said the development of Orient Educare sets out to provide our customers with an investment solution that offers peace of mind, financial security, and guaranteed returns.

"Whether they are looking to save for their children’s school fees or retirement, this innovative new savings and investment product delivers long-term financial stability with minimal risk,” he said.

Part of the Al-Futtaim Group, Orient is the leading customer-oriented insurer with over 40 years of experience in the UAE insurance market. A robust composite insurer, Orient has excellent expertise in commercial, technical, life, and retail insurance with the highest rating in the region and has recorded the highest growth, equity, technical, and net profit in the UAE.

Orient offers both conventional as well as bespoke products for corporates and individuals. The company plays a significant role as an insurer in the growth of the regional economy through its innovative products, such as Credit Insurance, Event Cancellation, Professional Indemnity for various business segments, Strata Insurance for jointly owned properties, and Energy Insurance.

— business@khaleejtimes.com