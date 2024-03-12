DP World launches global freight forwarding network

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 9:25 PM

DP World has inaugurated the latest in a string of more than 100 freight forwarding offices across the world, marking a significant expansion aimed at supporting customers navigating the complexities of global trade.

In response to increasing disruptions to global trade – from climate change, geopolitics and macroeconomic challenges – DP World has embarked on a bold initiative to bolster its commitment to its customers.

The offices already employ 1,000 staff, adding to DP World's already 108,000-strong team and this is expected to grow significantly over the next 12 months, helping move more than 10 percent of global trade every year.

Fuelled by global trade disruptions, businesses are now prioritising dynamic strategies to build resilience into their supply chains, according to Economist Impact research. The traditional asset-light freight forwarding model, which moves cargo via third parties, has proven to be susceptible to disruption at key chokepoints and can have knock-on effects for inventory and fulfillment planning for businesses and their customers. With businesses seeking increased control over their supply chains, DP World's expansion comes at a pivotal time for the global logistics and supply chain industry. By expanding its freight forwarding offering, with a focus on air and ocean freight, DP World will deploy its'toolbox' of services or capabilities made up of ports, terminals, warehouses, trucks, rail and shipping services to increase control and resilience, supported by proprietary digital technology, whilst also working with complementary partners across the supply chain to boost efficiency.

Miami is the latest office to open its doors, as DP World builds on its end-to-end network of high-value port assets and specialist expertise across ports, trucking, air and ocean freight, customs and warehousing services that spans over 430 business units in 86 countries.

Beat Simon, group chief commercial officer, logistics at DP World, said: "Our expansion in freight forwarding complements our end-to-end supply chain solutions and capabilities. Our asset – appropriate approach is a step-change for the freight forwarding industry that puts customers in the driving seat with more visibility and control and giving them confidence to trade in today's global market.

"As we continue to grow our freight forwarding footprint, we are building a network that will cover more than 90 percent of global trade. We are focused on densifying our network as we build a best-in-class, strong and resilient global capability."

The growing service currently spans order and origin management, port handling and freight management for ocean and air, and at-destination services such as customs, drayage, logistics, last-mile delivery, deconsolidation and bonded warehousing services. Additionally, DP World offers a variety of value-add services including embedded trade finance, commodity-specific services, cars in containers, transload and advanced hubs and more.

This is all accessed through a single digital window that is backed by an integrated Global Services Centre that centralises back-end processes, made up of over 500 IT specialists. The advanced digital system means customers can track their goods in real time and easily manage their cargo journey.

Marco Nazzari, VP of commercial freight forwarding at DP World, said: "Our freight forwarding service uses our proprietary digital technology solutions to simplify global trade for our customers and give them more control. However, it's not just our digital solutions that offer a next-gen freight forwarding service: our people are foundational to our customers' success. We employ over 1,000 team members and will continue to grow.

"Leveraging an asset-appropriate approach, DP World utilises its digital tools, alongside the expertise and local know-how of its team, to make freight forwarding easier and more resilient from end to end."

DP World's latest expansion is not only increasing the size of its global logistics team to more than 45,000 employees but also contributes to the company's total global workforce of more than 108,100 people. These employees are distributed across a diversified portfolio of logistics services spanning: ports and terminals, marine services, and logistics.