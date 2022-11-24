Dnata signs preferred travel partner agreement

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 2:59 PM

Dnata is announcing its partnership with American Express Global Business Travel (Amex GBT), the world’s leading B2B travel platform.

The agreement sees Dubai-based dnata Travel Management, the region’s leading corporate travel provider, become Amex GBT’s preferred travel partner in the Middle East. Dnata will provide full end-to-end travel and meetings management services to Amex GBT’s customers in the region.

"We look forward to working with Amex GBT and its clients as the region sees strong growth in corporate travel, fuelled by mega-projects and companies that are seeking to expand," Rashid Al Awadhi, senior vice-president – dnata Travel Group, Middle East & India, said.

"Our team’s extensive regional experience goes back to dnata’s GSA and travel agency roots in 1959. Through the years, dnata has continued to build its expertise and network to earn its position as the largest travel management company in the UAE, and one of the largest and most successful in the Middle East. With our broad expertise and 24-hour support function, we will work hard to ensure Amex GBT customers enjoy a quality experience throughout their journey," he said.

A dnata Travel Group brand, dnata Travel Management is built on a client-focused approach, where people, technology solutions, processes, and procedures revolve around corporate travellers’ needs. The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider.

"We believe our current and future customers will benefit from best-in-class services with dnata as our preferred travel partner. dnata has a proven reputation for trust and transparency that supports Amex GBT's commitment to service, governance and compliance," Jason Geall, Amex GBT senior vice-president and general manager for the EMEA region, said.

Amex GBT works with a global network of partners in countries where it does not have a proprietary operation, to provide local expertise and support. Its local travel partners share Amex GBT’s values and are committed to delivering high-quality services aligned with its global standards.

