DMCC welcomes Abdulla Al Basti to its HQs and trade facilities in Dubai

The World Economic Forum, which is driving forward the agenda of stakeholder capitalism, has consistently focused on financial inclusion and the role it plays in helping communities thrive
Business22 hours ago
DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – and its executive chairman and chief executive officer, Ahmed bin Sulayem, welcomed on Wednesday Abdulla Al Basti, secretary-general of the Executive Council of Dubai, and Hamad Buamim, President and CEO of Dubai Chamber, and DMCC’s Chairman of the Board, to its headquarters at Almas Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), Dubai.
During the visit, Al Basti and Buamim toured the facilities that are driving Dubai’s standing as a major global hub for commodities trade, including the Dubai Diamond Exchange, the DMCC Crypto Centre, the Uptown Dubai Sales Centre, the DMCC Tea Centre, and the DMCC Coffee Centre.
The senior delegation also inaugurated the new DMCC Member Engagement Centre, which will provide DMCC’s community of more than 20,000 member companies with access to a range of digital self-services to increase the ease of doing business, in line with the free zone’s digital transformation strategy. The new centre is home to a range of smart screens, virtual booths for transactions and business services, and digital consultation rooms.
