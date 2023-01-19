DMCC, Ellington Properties partner to launch a Dh1.2 billion high-rise residential development in JLT

The project is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT); Upper House by Ellington will be developed in partnership with renowned international architect BSBG

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, and Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC, signing the agreement. — Supplied photo

Ellington Properties and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, have partnered to develop Upper House, a new residential development located in Dubai’s premier mixed-used community, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT).

The Dh1.2 billion project is Ellington Properties’ first residential development in JLT. Embodying a holistic design philosophy, the project is due for completion by the beginning of 2026.

Brewer Smith Brewer Group (BSBG), an award-winning international design and executive architect in Dubai, London, and Riyadh, has designed the project with Ellington Properties’ signature, high-quality amenities.

Upper House by Ellington will feature 754 units comprising elegant studios, one-, two- and three-bedrooms, offering residents expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and the Dubai Marina skyline.

Residents will benefit from a wealth of facilities including a 37-metre horizon pool, an interactive fitness studio, a health club with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a sky spa, and padel and basketball courts. The residences will also feature a movie theatre, a residential clubhouse, a record lounge, a podcast room, a skate park, a pet play area, a kids’ splash pad, a kids’ play area, an outdoor barbeque area, and more.

Ahmed bin Sulayem, executive chairman and chief executive officer of DMCC, said: “By serving its residents, supporting businesses, and creating unique experiences for visitors, JLT has become one of the most iconic mixed-use developments in the UAE. As we look to build upon this status in the years to come, it is crucial that we bring new and exciting projects to the district – this partnership with Ellington Properties delivers exactly that. Ellington Properties’ commitment to crafting high-quality properties and communities aligns with JLT’s unique identity as a neighbourhood full of soul.”

Joseph Thomas, co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: “We are excited to partner with DMCC to bring our signature high-quality residences to JLT. The vibrant neighbourhood will help to enhance the lifestyles of our Upper House residents, adding to our resort-like amenities and design-led homes. Through this project, we will support the ambitions of DMCC to bolster JLT’s position as a destination for positive change.”

JLT has grown organically to become Dubai’s leading mixed-use community. Central to JLT’s appeal is its diverse offering of leisure, hospitality, dining, and recreation facilities. From F&B pop-ups to five-star dining, and community markets to high-end retail, JLT offers something for everyone.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews, and Harrington House, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

