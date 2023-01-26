Discover waterfront living at Damac Bay by Cavalli

Damac Properties has officially announced the launch of Damac Bay by Cavalli. With an aesthetic designed by the iconic Cavalli brand, the 42-story, three-tower property seeks to welcome residents to the wonders of luxurious seaside living.

Located in Dubai Harbour, Damac Bay maintains a design scheme inspired by the wonders of maritime life throughout, with an interior that includes seashells, pearls and zebrafish patterns and a sleek exterior that pays homage to serene ocean waves.

As an accent piece, Damac Bay’s towers are garnered with a Cavalli-inspired bridge that coils across its rooftops. The property offers residents their choice from 1-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom super-luxury duplexes across the development’s master plan.

Niall McLoughlin, senior vice-president of Damac, applauded the launch, stating: “Our goal with Damac Bay was to bring the wonders of maritime bliss closer to residents than ever before. The property has been constructed in a way all residents can equally enjoy a luxurious, convenient lifestyle accented by the tranquillity of the sea.”

“With an innovative layout specifically designed by Cavalli, the property is assured to keep residents and guests entertained, refreshed and restored.”

The second to 32nd floors feature luxury one, two and three-bedroom units allowing residents to enjoy the comfort of seafront living. The 33rd to 42nd floors offer a range of unit sizes from 3-bedroom to 5-bedroom duplexes crafted with detail to provide a wonderful seafront lifestyle.

Damac Bay residents will have access to a white-sanded private beach, a range of food and beverage outlets and the property’s exclusive Cavalli Lounge. In addition, the three-tower property has been built to provide each unit with a beautiful seaside view.

Damac Bay’s lobby serves as the property’s welcome point, detailed with high glass windows and an aesthetic sparked by the beauty of the sea.

Further into the property, the towers’ podium level provides a maritime getaway in the form of an elegantly crafted water maze and snorkelling excursions.

The podium is also fitted with hammocks suspended above the building’s ground-level infinity pool offering convenient access to the Cavalli Lounge and its premier menu.

Each of the three towers also features a rooftop infinity pool, allowing residents to bask in breath-taking views and work in comfort onboard the vista’s floating workstations. The rooftop area is also fitted with a state-of-the-art opera pavilion that overlooks the Arabian Gulf’s calming waves.

The crownpiece of Damac Bay is the property’s water fountain located in the central tower. Synced to opera music, the enormous water fountain provides a water show to onlookers that can be enjoyed from within the towers’ vicinity or from miles away.

Children residing in Damac Bay will have the opportunity to attend Virtual Reality school with lessons laser-projected onto the property’s water fountain.

