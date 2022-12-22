Dell Technologies, G42 Cloud sign MoU to accelerate UAE customers' digital transformation efforts

Move will strengthen its operation in the market
Dell Technologies and G42 Cloud have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to help customers in the UAE accelerate their digital transformation drive by collaborating on cloud, security and IT and managed services.
The MoU was signed by Walid Yehia, General Manager - UAE, Dell Technologies, and Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, at the Dell Technologies Forum 2022.
The two companies will work together across various areas including Private Cloud Solutions, as well as Consulting, Residency and Managed services. This collaboration aims to serve the UAE by enabling customers manage their day-to-day business operations and accelerate digital transformation with a more secure and consistent cloud experience.
The agreement will allow the two companies' customers to leverage the best-of-breed features and performance, including computing, data storage, and data protection needs. It aims to assist customers unlock and capitalise on cloud experiences and drive innovation.
Walid Yehia, General Manager - UAE, Dell Technologies, said, "To succeed in an increasingly digital economy, businesses need agile and scalable solutions that allow them to innovate and transform their operations. At Dell Technologies, we aim to simplify this journey with our comprehensive portfolio of solutions and services. We are happy to work with G42 Cloud in its efforts to encourage organisations build a robust digital future."
Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, stated, "I am particularly excited and proud of signing this strategic agreement with Dell Technologies and of the opportunities we plan to unlock together, domestically and abroad. Cloud technologies today are helping economies expand and meet new market demands. G42 Cloud is focused on driving value and helping businesses to succeed in a digital-first world. The MoU allows us to explore both companies' wide range of offerings and support our customers to maximise their business outcomes."
