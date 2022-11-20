Dar Al Arkan signs deal with Trump family for Oman project

Saudi real estate developer introduces Trump signature villas, hotel, and golf course at its hilltop project ‘Aida’ in Muscat, Oman

The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, according to the Dar Al Arkan filing. — Supplied photo

Published: Sun 20 Nov 2022, 3:13 PM

Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan on Sunday announced that it signed an agreement with former US President Donald Trump’s company to use the Trump Brand for its $4 billion project in the Gulf state of Oman that includes a golf course, hotel and villas.

The Aida project, a joint venture with Oman Tourism Development Company, will include Trump residential villas, a hotel and a golf course built near Muscat and would take over a decade to complete, the Dar Al Arkan filing said.

Located in the heart of the capital, Muscat, the 100-meter-high hilltop development is one of the largest premium mixed-use real estate projects in the world, situated directly by the sea.

"The value of the project is $4 billion, and it will be developed over 10 years on an area of 3.5 million square metres. The development of Aida is due to begin in the first quarter of 2023," according to the statement.

Financial terms not disclosed

The regulatory statement issued on Sunday did not disclose the financial terms of the agreement with the Trump Organisation, which manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world.

Yousef Al Shelash, chairman, Dar Al Arkan, said the Trump Organisation is known for its exclusive, world-class developments and superior quality.

"We are always looking to enhance Dar Al Arkan’s unique projects with premium facilities and experiences, and our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first project in Oman and put it on the global map,” he said.

Outstanding project location

Trump had handed control of the business to his sons while in office. He enjoyed close ties with Gulf states during his tenure as president, including Saudi Arabia which has invested $2 billion with a firm of Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and former aide, incorporated after Trump left office.

"When we were looking at our next project and where we wanted to expand our footprint, we knew it had to be in an outstanding location and with an amazing team. At Aida, in the heart of Muscat, Oman situated directly overlooking the incredible sea, we have truly found that," Eric Trump, executive vice-president, The Trump Organisation, said.

"Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings,” he said.

Expanding Gulf footprints

The Trump Organisation has two golf properties in Dubai in the UAE, the Middle East’s financial and tourism hub, in partnership with property developer Damac.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO, Dar Al Arkan Global, said Aida sits on a high peak overlooking one of the most breath-taking horizons in the world.

"Imagine the beautiful setting of a villa in these majestic surroundings or playing a game of golf overlooking the sea – it is truly unrivalled. We are confident the relationship with Trump will enhance the natural beauty of Aida and attract end-users and investors from around the world looking to be part of an exceptionally iconic project,” he said.

