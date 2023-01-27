Danube Properties unveils Dh14b project in JLT, Dubai

Viewz will deliver apartments with Aston Martin furnished interiors and Sky Villas in 2026

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Rizwan Sajan, Anis Sajan and Adel Sajan at the launch ceremony. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 4:41 PM

Danube Properties on Friday unveiled its largest real estate project, Viewz, a set of twin high-rise towers that once complete will deliver apartments and Sky Villas, with a development value exceeding Dh1.4 billion.

Launched in partnership with Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ (JLT) master developer, DMCC, the project will feature Aston Martin furnished interior common areas and amenities. Customers will also be able to choose Aston Martin furnished interiors for their home. This is the first luxury residential project by Danube Properties, marking the developer’s move into the high-end real estate development market.

Viewz will be developed within Cluster K of the JLT district, next to Sheikh Zayed Road and the DMCC Metro station. This is Danube Properties’ first project in JLT.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, says, “JLT has grown to become one of the UAE’s most popular mixed-use communities, with the district providing everything that businesses, residents and visitors need to thrive. Viewz and its Aston Martin furnished interiors adds to JLT’s credentials, so we are glad to be working with Danube Properties to bring this iconic project to the community as we continue the growth of JLT.”

With Viewz, Danube Properties’ current development portfolio includes 21 projects and 10,021 units, with a combined sales value exceeding Dh8.15 billion. Out of the 21 projects launched, it has so far delivered 11 and will deliver 3 more projects in the first half of the year – making it one of the most successful developers in terms of delivery.

Once complete, Viewz will deliver studios, one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom flats, three-bedroom flats and Sky Villas – or duplex homes – providiving views of Dubai’s cityscape. All 2-3 bedroom-apartments and Sky Villas come with private swimming pools built into the homes. Prices of a studio apartment start from Dh950,000 with an option to upgrade to Aston Martin furnished interiors.

Viewz homes comes with more than 40 facilities and amenities including a well-equipped health club and gymnasium, swimming pool, kids pool, open-air barbecue area, jogging track, tennis court, party hall, kids’ area, kids’ day care/nanny on board, electric car charging point, shallow pool, kids pool, toddlers splash pad, jacuzzi and water lounge. Unique features include a library, cigar room, Japanese garden, business centre with meeting space, doctor on call and rain showers. Residents will also have access to the range of retail, hospitality, leisure and F&B offerings spread across the two million square meter JLT district. Two skybridges will connect the two iconic towers.

“Viewz will not only re-define luxury living but will also be remembered for being the first Aston Martin furnished project in this part of the world,” Rizwan Sajan, Founder and Chairman of Danube Group, said. “It will also elevate Danube Properties as a luxury property developer in the market.”

According to Savills World Research, the number of branded residence schemes globally has increased by 230 per cent in the past decade. On an unweighted basis, branded residences can achieve a 29 per cent premium over comparable non-branded products. Emerging markets have the highest brand premiums with an average of 44 per cent above non-branded stock, and emerging markets with few branded properties can see prices that are double non-branded stock.

“Owners of homes at the Viewz will be able to benefit from high premium due to Aston Martin furnished interiors – the first such collaboration in the UAE. This will help the homeowners to fetch higher return on investment” Sajan says.

All homes at Viewz will be developed as smart homes with sustainable features. The project boasts energy-efficient automatic lights, water conservation systems, and an environmentally friendly and futuristic design with an LED lighting façade.

Danube Properties offers homeowners a 10-year Golden Visa – especially those who qualify as per the investment criteria – subject to government approval.