Danube Properties delivers the possession of ‘Lawnz’

Danube Properties, affordable housing pioneer and leading popular private real estate developers in the UAE, on Monday announced that it is all set to handover its ambitious project ‘Lawnz’ to its 1,000 plus property buyers this month.
Lawnz by Danube is a fully integrated complex located in International City phase 1, one of the biggest and fully established communities in Dubai. To celebrate this yet another commendable feat, Danube Properties organised a handover party for media, civil society, brokers and the real estate fraternity. The event was attended by the who’s who of the city apart from the property buyers in large numbers.
A thoughtfully designed address, Lawnz is a unique combination of large-scale mixed use development that includes Residential, Retail, F&B, and Recreational facilities spread across over 1.1 million sq.ft. The Gated Complex comprises four residential blocks, offering studio, one- bedroom and two- bedroom apartments that optimise the use of indoor space for comfortable living.
The project also provides multiple outdoor delights spread across 3.8 acres of open space creating a luxurious expanse. From infrastructure needs as well, it has the world-class amenities like a grand gated entrance, covered parking, lifestyle amenities like landscaped gardens, Sunken Plaza, health club, basketball court, paddle court, badminton court, spa, Jacuzzi, party lounge, health club, steam and sauna, outdoor movie theatre, swimming pools, kids pool, water bodies, kids play area, Gazebos and more.
A lifestyle project
Lawnz is a lifestyle statement in Dubai at an unimaginably affordable price. Moreover, Lawnz has a lot to offer, every day. Stepping out, Lawnz is easily accessible from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Academic City Road. Danube Properties has also recently delivered Bayz and Miraclz and, all these projects have been appreciated by all the investors who had bought units in them.
Rizwan Sajan, founder and chairman of Danube Group, said: “We are delighted to announce the delivery of Gated complex project ‘Lawnz’. Life is about spending time with people you love and our project ‘Lawnz’ will make you in love with staying home as the amenities are world class. It’s due to our committed focus on timely delivery of our projects that we have earned the reputation for meeting and exceeding customer expectations. The continuous back-to-back delivery of projects including the delivery of Lawnz will help to reinforce Danube Properties’ reputation as one of the most successful developers in the UAE with the highest launch-to-delivery ratio. At Danube, we get a thrill out of maintaining an outstanding track record of delivering high-quality real estate projects.”
Set sights on new projects
Enthused by the overwhelming response, Danube Properties has further set sights on new projects in Dubai Marina and Downtown—two of the city’s most prominent freehold clusters.
Danube Group caters to the fast emerging needs of the people around the globe including Indians migrating to the UAE in search of a conducive place to live, work and invest. Meanwhile, the property prices over the past six months in have gone up by 10-15 per cent and prices will continue to rise and it’s the best time for investment, still property in Dubai is cheaper compared to many other major international hubs such as Hong Kong and London.
Danube Group, the Dubai-based multi-billion-dollar conglomerate, is on a spree of launching new projects and it’s a great developer whose properties make for an attractive investment.
