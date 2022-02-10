Danube Home opens first showroom in Dibba

Thu 10 Feb 2022

Danube Home, the leading one-stop retail solution for all home interior and improvement needs in the region, opened its newest showroom in Dibba, Fujairah, on Wednesday. The showroom was inaugurated by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, President of the UAE Federation and vice-president of the Asian Federation of Body Building and Physical Strength, in the presence of other dignitaries from Dibba and Fujairah.

Danube Home has several showrooms across UAE and more than 44 branches in 17 countries worldwide. Between Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, there is a shortage of organised retailers in the home improvement segment in the Northern Emirates, especially in Dibba. The opening of the Danube Home showroom in this region will help bridge this gap.

“We are a brand that has always prioritised the needs of our customers. We consistently strive to provide the best, whether it is the products that we source or the customer service that we provide. Dibba is a region in which we have many loyal customers, and the idea to start a branch there is quite honestly a no-brainer. We are where we are because of our customers, and we’re doing everything in our power to get closer to wherever they are,” said Adel Sajan, managing director, Danube Group.

The new Danube Home store showcases a vast collection of indoor and outdoor furniture, furnishing, lighting, carpets, curtains, kitchenware, and tableware. It also has a host of sanitary ware like bathtubs, shower enclosures, bath fittings, and modular kitchen solutions.

“Danube Home offers an extensive range of world-class products at reasonable prices. With tens of thousands of products under one roof, Danube Home caters to all its customers’ diverse tastes and preferences,” added Adel Sajan.

“We are extremely focused on our objective to help people design their dream home with world-class products and seamless service standards. While a customer can simply walk into our showroom and find everything they would need for their home, we have gone the extra mile with our associations with several government housing loan programs like Sheikh Zayed Housing program and Danube Home’s own Baitak Hilmak program through which First Abu Dhabi Bank National Housing Loan beneficiaries can avail several offers and discounts as well as free interior designing service from Danube Home’s expert team, who will assist customers to easily design and build the home of their dreams at unbelievable prices. Danube Home offers dedicated business development managers to assist the customers with end-to-end solutions for their homes, from flooring to lighting, to bath-ware, to furniture, furnishing, kitchen and everything a home needs, under one roof, making it the most convenient choice,” said Shubhojit Mahalanobis, director, Danube Home & Hospitality.

