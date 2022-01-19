Cyber Security Council and Masdar join National In-Country Value Programme

Left to Right: Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; and Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector

Abu Dhabi - The National ICV Programme has witnessed a remarkable expansion since its launch, with 45 federal government bodies joining the programme, in addition to 15 major national companies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 19 Jan 2022, 5:27 PM

The UAE government's Cyber Security Council and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) have joined the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

The announcement follows the ministry's efforts to expand the implementation of the program at the federal level, which is a pivotal programme within the Projects of the 50.

The announcement was made during the signing of two memoranda of understanding between the Ministry, the Cyber Security Council and Masdar on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), in the presence of Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology.

The first MoU was signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, head of Cyber Security Council, and Abdullah Al Shamsi, assistant undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector. The second memorandum was signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

The National ICV Program is one of the main pillars of the UAE’s national industrial strategy. It aims to support the industrial sector by redirecting the procurement of government and private sector entities to certified local suppliers. The National ICV Programme has witnessed a remarkable expansion since its launch in September 2021, with 45 federal government bodies joining the programme, in addition to 15 major national companies.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti said: “The UAE has a strong technological infrastructure. Through cooperation with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, we seek to promote a culture of investment in the cyber security, data management, and cloud computing sectors, and all related sectors by providing advantages to major international companies that join the National In-Country Value Programme, thus drawing them to invest in the country."

He added: “The promising investment opportunities offered globally by the cybersecurity and data protection sector, which is expected to grow over the next decade, represents a promising investment opportunity for international companies. The business environment in the UAE is ideal for these companies to expand and prosper. Enabling companies to grow by joining the National In-Country Value Program supports the expansion of these sectors in the UAE.”

Al Kuwaiti said that qualitative investments in the cyber security, data protection and cloud computing sectors are given priority, according to the guidelines of the UAE government.

He said: “These investments reassure society and government entities about the robust cyber security in the country, as a result of attracting top international expertise. The investments are in line with the UAE's digital transformation, which covers all sectors and increases embraces new technologies, including in the industrial and advanced technology sector.

Abdullah Al Shamsi added: “The MoUs are in line with the Ministry’s strategy to provide an attractive business environment for investors, support industrial growth in new fields, contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification drive, boost competitiveness, and stimulate foreign direct investment in new sectors."

“Expanding the application of the National ICV Program in new key sectors, such as the Cyber Security Council, ensure it will open new horizons for cybersecurity, data science, cloud computing, and related sectors. This also stimulates cybersecurity companies to seek new growth opportunities by relocating to the UAE market and operating in it,” he noted.

Mohammed Al Ramahi said: “Masdar is committed to supporting the UAE’s sustainable economic development through investing in technology and innovation, nurturing local companies, and creating jobs in the knowledge economy. Accordingly, we are proud to sign this agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to work together on achieving the objectives of the National In-Country Value Programme and contribute to greater economic diversification.”

He added: “By implementing the programme’s requirements in future procurements & contracts, we will play our part at Masdar in improving the performance and sustainability of the UAE’s industrial sector, helping to localize strategic supply chains and increasing the private sector’s contribution to the UAE economy.”

The National ICV Program has helped to redirect billions of dirhams of public and private sector expenditure related to procurement and services to the national economy. It provides certified companies an advantage in the government procurement and tendering process. The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has partnered with 21 certifying bodies to issue its ICV certificate.

