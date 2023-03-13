Crude oil prices slide $4 as banking fears rattle markets

Analysts at S&P Global Ratings argue that given the high number of new property launches in 2021-22, which they expect to continue in 2023, and assuming a three- to five-year lead time, working capital requirements will remain high
Oil prices fell $4 on Monday along with equities as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank raised fears of a fresh financial crisis, but a recovery in Chinese demand provided support.
Brent crude futures were down $3.96, or 4.8 per cent, to $78.82 per barrel by 1220GMT. West Texas Intermediate US crude futures (WTI) fell by $3.86, or five per cent, to $72.82 a barrel.
Brent hit its lowest levels since early January while WTI touched prices not seen since early December.
Fears of contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank led to a selloff in US assets at the end of last week, while state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank on Sunday.
Europe’s STOXX bank index was down 5.7 per cent, having shed 3.8 per cent on Friday. US authorities launched emergency measures on Sunday to shore up confidence in the banking system.
Market sentiment was already fragile as worries about further monetary tightening by the Fed have been exacerbated by high crude oil inventories in the US, analysts from ANZ Bank said in a note on Monday morning.
“It’s like the battle of surging activity data in the East meets macro malaise in the West,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner of SPI Asset Management, commenting on the competing sentiment drivers in the crude market.
In recent days a weaker dollar, which makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, has lent some support to prices.
Oil’s fall follows positive momentum on Friday, when US employment data surprised to the upside. Data for February beat expectations, with nonfarm payrolls rising by 311,000, compared with expectations of 205,000 jobs added, according to a Reuters survey.
From a medium- to long-term supply perspective, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co on Friday said US energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a fourth week in a row for the first time since July 2020. — Reuters
Analysts at S&P Global Ratings argue that given the high number of new property launches in 2021-22, which they expect to continue in 2023, and assuming a three- to five-year lead time, working capital requirements will remain high
The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Queen Alia International Airport with a frequency of three flights weekly
Country’s decades-old business conglomerate inaugurates Ideas by GulAhmed's first outlet in Sharjah; Plans to open two more stores in Dubai soon
As corporate tax is levied on taxable profits, which are calculated after adjusting accounting profits, interest payments can reduce taxable profits, leading to tax savings if permitted by tax authorities
Dr Sultan Al Jaber and HE Sarah Al Amiri oversee launch of new programme to train and upskill local talent; Special Emiratisation Committee established under the National ICV Programme between MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis
GMG announces bold growth plan for Egypt with its new Africa headquarters; Adds more than 1,000 jobs in the market to bulk up its workforce in the next four years