Milano by Danube launches Ramadan CSR initiative

Milano, wholly owned by the Danube Group and a leading Italian brand, has announced a community-centric initiative that honors the values and spirit of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

In line with the perennial principal of giving to the community, Milano is providing an unlimited supply of pure water to the blue collared workers and labourers in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) by installing Milano RO + UV water purifiers in various labour camps, with the help of the Jafza team.

As a part of the initiative, the Milano team identified 30 camps to begin with, and initiated the procedures with Jafza officials to install water purifiers in the accommodations. With all the procedures in place, the team conducted all the required checks at the site to ensure a smooth installation. Post the checks, 30 Milano RO + UV water purifiers were installed in various labor camps across the free zone.

Anis Sajan, vice chairman of Danube Group, noted that Ramadan is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Muslim calendar, and that random acts of kindness can go a long way, not only during the holy month, but in the other months of the year as well. Ramadan, he said, is simply a starting step in the many number of wonderful things that organisations are capable of doing for the community all throughout the year.

“Expressing kindness, demonstrating empathy, and encouraging actions of generosity are ubiquitous characteristics during Ramadan that showcase the importance of camaraderie as the society is brought even closer together,” he said. “The main purpose behind installing the purifiers in these labour camps is to ensure a continuous supply of pure drinking water to the people staying in these accommodations.”

Being amongst the most prominent free zone operations in the Middle East, the Jebel Ali Free Zone is a base for many a big-scale companies in UAE, including Milano’s headquarters, and is in turn a home to most of the blue collared staff working in the free zone. Milano has also reaffirmed the fact that maintenance services for the purifier installations will be done every three months and on priority basis.

