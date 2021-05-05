- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
IHC reports net profit of Dh1.5b
International Holding Company (IHC) has reported a net profit of Dh1.5 billion led by major contributions from its industrials and capital verticals.
The company posted its results for Q1 2021, with revenues in the first quarter of 2021 standing at Dh2.276 billion, up from Dh1.563 billion in Q1 2020. The significant improvement in net profit in absolute and percentage terms was mainly due to improved business performance and profits attributable to acquisitions and investments completed in the second half of 2020.
IHC’s total assets stood at Dh19.7 billion as at March 31, 2021, compared to Dh14 billion as at December 31, 2020.
Syed Basar Shueb, IHC’s chief executive officer and MD, said: "Our first quarter financials were principally driven by our Industrials and Capital verticals, which provided the main thrust of our revenues. We recorded Dh2.3 billion in revenue, and importantly these results highlight our ability to grow our operations despite the economic challenges and to acquire the right businesses that add genuine value and bring synergies to our conglomerate.”
IHC executed numerous deals during the first quarter. The main highlights include a 60 per cent acquisition of Afkar Financial and Property Investments, which includes businesses in commercial enterprises investment, institution and management, real estate enterprises investment and development. It also includes the acquisition of Apex Catering and restructuring into Apex Holding, and acquiring Apex National Investment – real estate; Central Tents Co – merchandise; Boudoir Interiors – interior design; and RR Facility Management – facility management.
The company also saw investment in Sinovation Disrupt Fund, a US-based fund investin primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of privately held companies focused on AI and other advanced enabling technologies; as well as increased investment in NMDC, which is focused on dredging, reclamation and marine construction.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
IHC reports net profit of Dh1.5b
International Holding Company (IHC) has reported a net profit of Dh1.... READ MORE
-
Business
Taqa posts Dh1.4b in Q1 net profit; declares...
The group’s earnings before Ebitda was Dh4.7 billion, up 12 per ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Dafza's non-oil foreign trade exceeds Dh119...
Free zone achieves a trade surplus of Dh15.8 billion; contributes 10% ... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Passwords: Lock, set, and secure!
Good password hygiene and high levels of awareness of different... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Abu Dhabi issues new 40-point protocol
The department warned that legal measures against will be taken... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flight suspension: Demand for private...
Private jet flights are subject to approvals and several requests... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
1.8 billion Covid jabs for poor by this year:...
Barroso expects some normalcy if wealthy nations share doses with the ... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Now, you can buy property in Dubai with debit,...
Emaar Development ties up with VISA for a bumper offer for realty... READ MORE
Ramadan 2021
Eid Al Fitr holiday announced in UAE
4 May 2021
Africa
Mali woman gives birth to nine babies
5 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic