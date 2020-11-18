Corporate
Carter’s wins DSES award for the second time

Staff Report/Dubai
Filed on November 18, 2020

It wins the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2020 (Fashion Retail) award.

Carter's has been recognised for service excellence by the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme at the 26th Annual Business Excellence Awards, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held on the November 11, 2020.

Carter's is proud to have received this accolade for the second time for the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2020 (Fashion Retail), which showcases Carter’s commitment to delivering world class customer service. Carter’s is operated by Lals Group in the GCC.

