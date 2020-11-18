Carter’s wins DSES award for the second time
It wins the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2020 (Fashion Retail) award.
Carter's has been recognised for service excellence by the Dubai Service Excellence Scheme at the 26th Annual Business Excellence Awards, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, held on the November 11, 2020.
Carter's is proud to have received this accolade for the second time for the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2020 (Fashion Retail), which showcases Carter’s commitment to delivering world class customer service. Carter’s is operated by Lals Group in the GCC.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Local Business
Alabbar sees situation getting better in 9 to 12...
Shopping malls, restaurants are doing relatively well, says Mohamed... READ MORE
-
Business
Nissan’s Britain business tough to sustain...
Nissan called in June for an "orderly balanced Brexit". READ MORE
-
Corporate
Carter’s wins DSES award for the second time
It wins the Best Service Performance Brand Award 2020 (Fashion... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Twitter launches disappearing...
Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it was globally launching tweets that... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
6 expats jailed, issued Dh160m fines for money...
The convicts were involved in drug trafficking. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
'First US vaccine to be administered within 24...
FDA has granted emergency use authorisation to the Pfizer-BioNTech... READ MORE
-
Business
Power of the sun to light up 240,000 Dubai homes
Third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has a... READ MORE
-
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
UAE mobile phone shipments rise to 1 million in Q3 after the ease in... READ MORE
Rest of Asia
9 newborns die within 8 hours in Indian hospital
11 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Special: Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah in UAE
11 December 2020
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sanofi, GSK Covid vaccine delayed until end of 2021
11 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews