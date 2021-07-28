Bank of Sharjah records resilient performance for 2020
Bank of Sharjah has announced its results of the period ended June 30, 2021, with the consolidated net profit of the group prior to hyperinflation reaching Dh120 million.
Upon application of Dh587 million as hyperinflation effect, the group recognised a net loss of Dh467 million and a total comprehensive loss of Dh447 million versus a positive equity component of Dh740 million.
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Saud Al Qasimi, chairman of Bank of Sharjah, stated that despite Covid-19, the bank performed exceptionally well and delivered positive and eloquent results that under hyperinflation accounting moved from P&L directly to equity. From the board of directors’ perspective, protecting shareholders equity is the most important responsibility.
The group’s balance sheet remains strong, with total assets standing at Dh37.70 billion reflecting an increase of four per cent and total equity of Dh3.45 billion, reflecting an increase of nine per cent.
The group continues to enjoy a high asset quality and other robust metrics that remain healthy as a result of strict adherence to maintaining a disciplined and focused approach to lending, recovery and funding. The group continues to also enjoy comfortable liquidity and a solid capital position with a customer deposit base of Dh23.94 billion, reflecting an increase of one per cent for the period, with a loans-to-deposits ratio of 84 per cent as at December 31, 2020, and a cost-to-income ratio of 50 per cent.
The group’s operations in Lebanon, through its subsidiary Emirates Lebanon Bank SAL (ELBank), continued to witness unprecedented events stemming from political and economic turmoil, since October 17, 2019. The group has complied with Banque du Liban (BDL) Circular No. 13129, dated November 4, 2019, calling for the increase by 20 per cent of the equity of Lebanese banks prior to June 30, 2020. It is important to stress that the operating income before impairments and application of hyper inflationary accounting standards of ELBank remains in line with last year’s comparable results.
business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Corporate
Bank of Sharjah records resilient performance for ...
Bank of Sharjah has announced its results of the period ended June 30,... READ MORE
-
Real Estate
Arada posts 85% increase in sales in first half...
Investor interest in Aljada and Masaar communities continues to... READ MORE
-
Global Business
Ajman Bank, CBD conclude Pakistan’s $350m...
Ajman Bank and Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) have successfully... READ MORE
-
Business
GCC insurance market to see weak GWPs in 2021:...
S&P noted that very high competition in the overcrowded GCC insurance ... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohammed hails youth who built $1.5 b...
Dubai will remain a platform for all ambitious Arab youth, the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,527 cases, 1,495 recoveries, 5...
More than 64.7 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least...
Passengers who have connected through these countries in the last 14... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Dubai's private hospitals are now...
Residents can pre-register and receive their free Pfizer jabs at any... READ MORE
Markets
Indian rupee rises against UAE dirham