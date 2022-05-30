Companies facing financial distress must opt for legal options to avoid bankruptcy

For railways, the asset monetisation programme is designed to not only raise resources but also modernise key railway stations through the public-private partnership model.
Business1 day ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently organised a webinar, in collaboration with Afridi & Angell, to familiarise UAE businesses with amendments made to the UAE Bankruptcy Law, as well as the latest rules and processes businesses should follow when filing for bankruptcy.
The webinar was attended by 210 participants representing businesses operating in various economic sectors who learned about the latest developments and key aspects related to the bankruptcy law in the UAE, in addition to recent amendments to the law.
Session was led by Rahat Dar, partner, Afridi & Angell, who spoke about the main features of the UAE Bankruptcy Law, and the fundamental amendments that have been made to this law over the last few years.
Dar stressed the importance of raising awareness about key aspects of bankruptcy in the UAE, such as legal options that companies can take when in financial distress, as well as the framework that should be followed in the process of filing for bankruptcy.
Jehad Kazim, vice-president, Legal Services, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, noted that the webinar supports the Chamber’s efforts to keep the business community in Dubai informed of the latest regulatory developments and provide an ideal platform for companies to post their questions directly to legal experts.
The UAE bankruptcy law has been updated in recent years to meet the changing needs of businesses in Dubai dealing with a new reality and different challenges, she explained, adding that Dubai Chamber of Commerce regularly organises seminars and webinars that offer clarity and guidance on key legal matters that impact the business community in Dubai.
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
For railways, the asset monetisation programme is designed to not only raise resources but also modernise key railway stations through the public-private partnership model.
Business1 day ago
The global metaverse market size was valued at $63.83 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from $100.27 billion in 2022 to $1.52 trillion by 2029, acording to Fortune Business Insights.
Business1 day ago
PPG, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, operates in more than 70 countries around the globe.
Business1 day ago
The inaugural edition of the World AI Awards was hosted with many AI visionaries and true flag bearers of the Mena region.
Business1 day ago
The Council plans to redouble our focus on climate change and sustainability over the next 18 months as the UAE prepares to host the COP 28 Conference in November 2023.
Business2 days ago
TEXUB model is a non-subscription-based business which offers unlimited access to business transactions for verified buyers and sellers.
Business2 days ago
Statista in its latest study revealed that there were five billion internet users worldwide by April 2022.
Business2 days ago
The Sports Metaverse pioneers esports with virtual land sales, metaverse personal training, sportsbetting and fan engagement
Business2 days ago