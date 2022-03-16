COFE App acquires Saudi-based ‘Kaffeen’ platform

The COFE App currently operates in Kuwait, KSA, UAE, Egypt, and Turkey, with further international expansion in the pipeline

The COFE App is a coffee-centric app that provides quick access to a wide range of international coffee franchises and artisanal coffee brands - Supplied

Wed 16 Mar 2022

Online coffee marketplace, COFE App, has announced the acquisition of Kaffeen - a popular online coffee ordering platform from KSA.

Founded in 2018, by brothers, Hassan & Hashem Aljawad, Kaffeen has focused on easing the ordering and payment process for in-store customers, enabling them to shorten the distance between them and their daily cup through counter pickup services. Much like COFE’s own ethos that believes in helping people spend more time with their coffee instead of waiting for it, Kaffeen has succeeded in creating a loyal fan-following amongst coffee-lovers in the Kingdom.

Following the Sippy acquisition in January this year, the acquisition of Kaffeen is a result of an extensive study of the e-commerce market, its direction, and the impact of the pandemic on consumer behaviour. With convenience through e-commerce being one of the top trends to come out of the pandemic - according to KPMG’s Coffee in 2021 report ‘Prepare for Takeoff’ - consumers appreciate the need for convenience given health concerns and social distancing standards which are lasting trends in consumer evolution.

“For COFE we have always sought to create a collaborative ecosystem and our acquisition of Kaffeen is yet another step in that direction. We want to work with people who have the vision to change the way people access their coffee worldwide, and that passion is very strong with Kaffeen co-founders Hassan & Hashem Aljawad. With their market expertise and experience onboard, we are sure to reach out to even more coffee lovers across KSA and beyond,” said COFE App founder and CEO, Ali Al Ebrahim.

Kaffeen co-founder, Hashem Aljawad, said: “We had launched Kaffeen with a mission to disrupt the online coffee market, and joining hands with COFE, I believe is the logical next step when it comes to bringing our mission to fruition. We are extremely excited about this acquisition and look forward to seeing us grow from strength to strength together.”

The acquisition of Kaffeen and Sippy Beans in the first quarter of 2022 are strong indicators that COFE is looking to strengthen its reach within the region, before proceeding to expand first to Egypt and then overseas later this year.

With pickup already being a key element in the bouquet of services COFE offers, since its very inception, it was only natural for the brand to combine forces with Kaffeen, reaching out to an even larger audience base, especially those across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The acquisition will further facilitate COFE’s ambitious growth strategy, as the startup continues to expand its presence in the region.

