CodersHQ is nominating most qualified coders for technical, programming jobs

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 9:37 PM

CodersHQ, one of the National Programs for Coders initiatives, is paving the way for distinguished coders to be nominated for a technical job opportunity related to coding in the private sector in the UAE. Those companies will select the best qualified coders to join their company.

The initiative is organised within (HQ) assessment initiative that will take place from October 10-14 at the Coders HQ in Gitex Global 2022, aiming to build a connected network between coders and local sectors, provide them the opportunity to gain experiences and practical knowledge, and increase the number of coders in the UAE.

Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, reiterated the UAE government futuristic vision in developing the best digital economy in the world, will be achieved through building capabilities and discovering the most qualified coders, adding that Gitex Global represents a distinguished platform to launch promising initiatives, encouraging the adoption of innovation, new technologies, and future solutions, which will encourage coders to actively participate in vital sectors and enhance their competitiveness.

Al Olama, further noted that the UAE has long realised the importance of these initiatives to connect coders with the best companies in vital sectors, both locally and globally; aiming to promote their abilities in coming up with the next trend through designing the digital future.

GIitex Global 2022 will include key events in technology that include; North Star Dubai for startups, Ai everything, future blockchain summit, Fintech Surge, Marketing Mania, and Pycon. It will include events organised for the first time during this year’s edition: Global Dev Slam designed for coders and global developers and Xverse.

“We are seeking to develop the concept of Gitex Global this year from showcasing the latest updates in the technology field activating talents of coders by implementing their academic and practical experiences and ensuring the suitability of technology development in the UAE,” concluded Al Olama.

