CME opens new office in Dubai to support UAE partners

CME, the multinational technology firm, has announced the official opening of its new office in Dubai, which will be a central component of the company’s UAE activities and operations moving forward. While CME has supported a multitude of clients in the country for several years, today’s announcement fulfills a long-term aspiration to be in close proximity to local partners and also aligns with a forward-facing approach to further increase market presence and facilitate continued expansion.

Wissam Youssef, Co-founder & CEO, CME, said: “For CME, supporting companies and corporations in scaling their operations, achieving technology innovation, elevating their brands, and transforming their respective business models is our topmost priority. Although these efforts across the UAE have yielded tremendous outcomes to date, we believe an office in one of the region’s most iconic and vibrant cities will enable us to set new benchmarks and further assist all whom we collaborate alongside. With the new facility, CME has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to delivering successful transformations in various major verticals across the UAE, including the insurance industry. Furthermore, this move simultaneously demonstrates our desire to engage in transparent, productive, and impactful relationships with the wider GCC community.”

With CME’s Dubai office officially open for business, the firm now heads its operations in seven countries worldwide as the UAE joins Argentina, China, India, Lebanon, Sweden, and USA. The UAE’s alluring appeal as an opportunistic and disruptive market in the field of transformation was also an influential factor behind this latest project, and CME is already aiming to expand its digital transformation consulting, premium software development, smart hardware engineering efforts throughout the region’s geographic boundaries.

“Digital transformation strategies promise to breathe new life into the healthcare payers’ industry and benefit members and companies alike. We are excited to bring our modern and comprehensive InsureTek suite to the UAE, as well as our award-winning health and well-being engagement platform, INGO Health,” said Georges Rehbane, General Manager of CME Dubai. “We look forward to expanding across the country so our partners can benefit from these technologies and reshape their business model with an agile digital-first mindset which drives innovation, customer-centricity, and operational excellence.”

CME has worked with a broad range of organisations, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, with 20 per cent of clients having more than $1 billion of revenue. A large portion of this success stems from internal teams and personnel, who are multidisciplinary, creative thinkers, lifelong learners, and committed to delivering collectively and individually. Crucially, many of CME’s staff are also fluent in Arabic and excel in localizing advanced solutions and emerging technologies for the benefit of clients. — business@khaleejtimes.com