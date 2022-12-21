Cinépolis and Ithra Dubai to develop 10-screen cineplex as part of Deira Enrichment Project

Cineplex will include 843 seats - 10 screens with a rooftop outdoor cinema

Shoaib Abdulrahim, Head of Property Management – Deira, Alejandro Aguilera, Chief Executive Officer – Cinépolis Gulf and Lachlan Gyde Executive, Director Asset Management Ithra Dubai. - Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 21 Dec 2022, 5:11 PM

Cinépolis Cinemas, the largest movie exhibitor in Latin America and the third largest in the world, has signed a management agreement with Ithra Dubai to partner in a 10-screen cineplex, as part of the Deira Enrichment Project.

This will feature their family-friendly Junior concept, as well as an outdoor rooftop screen.

The cinema will house ten screens with state-of-the-art auditoriums and will feature the brand’s signature reclining Standard and Deluxe seats, which offer an exclusive luxury viewing experience and boast personal amenities and advanced storage solutions. Currently under construction, it is expected to open in the first quarter of 2024.

Catering to the needs of younger cinemagoers, Cinépolis Junior will offer a jungle gym, bean bag seating, and 15-minute intermissions halfway through the film to allow children to take a break.

An alternative to traditional screens is the outdoor rooftop, which will not only provide comfortable seating with high-definition viewing, but will also provide views of The Creek.

The Cinépolis brand has a well-established footprint throughout the GCC, with theatres in Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. In the UAE, Cinépolis opened its cineplex in Sharjah Oasis Mall in 2020. Cinépolis Deira will be the eleventh theatre under the Cinépolis umbrella.

Ithra Dubai, a fully-owned subsidiary of Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD), provides strategic oversight by developing projects such as the Deira Enrichment Project in Deira, a place rich in culture and overflowing with history.

Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director Asset Management for Ithra Dubai commented: “We are pleased to partner with Cinépolis and welcome their international and local experience which will further reinforce our core value of enriching the lives of people we serve. The Cinema will most certainly be a valued entertainment addition to this exciting emerging community, for residents and visitors alike.”

Alejandro Aguilera, CEO of Cinépolis Cinemas, said: “Deira will be the first Cinépolis project in Dubai, a metropolitan hub in which we plan to expand our presence and bring our international expertise. Our goal is to offer the best cinema experience and continue to prioritize customer experience”.

Cinépolis was founded in Mexico in the city of Morelia, Michoacán in 1971. Today it has positioned itself as the world’s third largest movie theatre circuit, operating 799 cinema complexes, 6,736 screens and over 1,126,617 seats across 19 countries worldwide. It was the first cinema exhibitor in the world to pioneer the concept of luxury movie theatres, establishing the first luxury theatre experience in 1999 in Mexico City. Cinépolis aspires to provide its guests with the best overall experience in film entertainment and employs a global workforce of more than 41,000 people to support its mission. Cinépolis plans to continue to revolutionize the industry for years to come.

Deira Enrichment Project is a vibrant mix of residential, commercial, retail and hospitality offering, developed to rejuvenate Dubai’s historic heart of commerce and original community centre while preserving its unique cultural characteristics.

Deira is the vibrant cornerstone of Dubai’s trading legacy and a place rich in culture and overflowing with history. From the waterfront apartments overlooking The Creek, to an extension of the Deira Souk, the development is creating a bustling hub of life that will add to the already rich tapestry woven by communities past and present. It is a place in which people realize their potential and find the true meaning of home.