China’s luxury car Hongqi H9 launched in Dubai

The top brand luxury car in China has set its sales target for 2025 at 800, 000 vehicles globally.

Hongqi, a Chinese luxury car marque owned by the automaker FAW Car Company, and a subsidiary of FAW Group, unveiled its latest limousine model Hongqi H9 in Dubai. The full-sized Hongqi H9 luxury car has now started its presale to end-users at its Dubai showroom.

The Hongqi H9 with its elegant designs, supreme performance and comfortable and spacious deluxe senses was presented at a launching ceremony titled ‘Hongqi H9 Premiere’.

During the event, Xie Qiyi, general manager of Oneroad Automotive Trading, dealer of Hongqi in Dubai, spoke of their cooperation with Hongqi and introduced planning for future development.

Li Xuhang, Consul General of China in Dubai congratulated the successful launch of Hongqi H9 in Dubai and expressed his confidence on Hongqi’s future development in Dubai.

James Luxbacher, General Manager of Avis Dubai, highly of Hongqi brand and H9 model and expected more opportunities for future cooperation. Other guests present in the event included officials from the UAE Roads and Traffic Authority (RTA), elites of automobiles industry and representatives from Dubai Economic Daily, China Arab TV and many other media.

“The brand showcases to the world its advanced smart technologies and outstanding product designs and performance as proof of strength of the Hongqi brand. Presently, Hongqi is implementing its strategy to go global with firm steps through establishment of sales network in UAE, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia of the Middle East, in Myanmar and Cambodia of Southeast Asia and in Norway of Europe,” said the car manufacturer in a statement.

“The Gulf Region holds strategic significance for Hongqi’s overseas development, and Dubai is an important strategic market in the Gulf Region. Hongqi launches H9 in Dubai market under the concept of “Extreme Standard for Extreme Requirement”, marking an important step for Hongqi’s development in Dubai in 2020. Many users in Dubai will be impressed by HongQi H9 as the benchmark of Chinese luxury car,” the statement further added.

FAW Hongqi is a Chinese luxury car marque with a long history. In China, Hongqi products were once made exclusively for major national events as well as high ranking government officials and outstanding business elites. Since 2018, Hongqi officially entered mass market with a new strategy and started programs to transform and upgrade its brand and technologies.

Hongqi gained popularity among consumers of all classes in China with outstanding designs and qualities. The Chinese market alone saw 30,000 Hongqi vehicles sold in 2018 and more than 100,000 in 2019, up by 230 per cent; with the YTD sales volume reaching 178000 vehicles by November 2020, it is expected that sales volume of 2020 is able to hit 200,000 vehicles at another doubled growth rate.

The top brand luxury car in China has set its sales target for 2025 at 800, 000 vehicles globally. In the past two years, Hongqi presented its new products and new technologies in many world-class events such as CES in USA, Frankfurt Auto Show and Dubai International Motor Show. — business@khaleejtimes.com