CBUAE, CBRT sign agreement to establish swap agreement for their currencies

Buimerc Corporation was founded by Siddharth Balachandran, an Indian entrepreneur based in Dubai, and is the operating holding company of several fully owned subsidiaries in India and the UAE
Business2 days ago
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) and the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) today announced the establishment of a Bilateral Currency swap agreement between the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Turkish lira (TRY).
The nominal size of this swap agreement is mutually Dh18 billion and TRY 64 billion.
The agreement was signed by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, and Prof. Şahap Kavcıoğlu, Governor of CBRT.
Balama said: "Signing this agreement with the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey reflects each nation’s desire to enhance bilateral cooperation in financial matters, particularly in the fields of trade and investments between the two countries."
The agreement, which is designed to promote bilateral trade with the aim of further strengthening financial cooperation between the two countries, will stand for a period of three years, with the possibility of an extension through mutual agreement.
Kavcıoğlu said:, "This agreement demonstrates the two central banks’ commitment to deepen bilateral trade in local currencies in order to advance economic and financial relations between our countries." — WAM
Buimerc Corporation was founded by Siddharth Balachandran, an Indian entrepreneur based in Dubai, and is the operating holding company of several fully owned subsidiaries in India and the UAE
Business2 days ago
The DIFC is home to major global financial institutions and boasts a worldwide reputation as an international financial centre with an excellent legal and regulatory framework.
Business2 days ago
Partnership in the field of digital transformation in the two countries was discussed in the presence of the leading Estonian digital companies, digital governance and cybersecurity.
Business2 days ago
Pakistan spends Rs260 billion to help poor segments of society under its Ehsaas programme
Business2 days ago
Global trading platform opens global office in Dubai to serve the region’s growing appetite for digital assets
Business2 days ago
Investor sentiment towards GCC states in general and the UAE in particular will improve further due to higher oil prices. As a result, the consolidated current account surplus will widen to $182 billion in 2022
Business3 days ago
Under the terms of the agreement, DET and HSBC will promote to HSBC customers and employees the unparalleled quality of life in Dubai, its position as a global investment hub and the diverse features of the destination that everyone can enjoy
Business3 days ago
In this article, KT has assessed the impact of VAT on businesses, individuals, government and overall economy
Business3 days ago