Borouge supplies materials worth Dh120 million for mega projects in Middle East and Africa

By WAM Published: Tue 28 Mar 2023, 1:09 PM

Borouge is supplying sustainable “Made in UAE” polyethylene materials worth Dh120 million that are used in several development projects across the Middle East and Africa regions.

Borouge’s contribution to these mega projects is driven by collaboration with the local manufacturing companies who selected Borouge’s products due to their unique properties being the optimum materials to be used to make durable and reliable pipelines for various ongoing development projects across Egypt, Oman and Tanzania.

Khalfan AlMuhairi, Senior Vice President, Region MEAE at Borouge, said, “Selecting our materials for such key projects reflects the competitive advantage of Borouge’s materials and the company’s ability to develop sustainable tailored solutions that fit the needs for all types of development projects. We will continue our contribution in shaping the region’s most prominent projects with our infrastructure solutions that are reliable and enable modern living.”

The pipes used in these projects were made from various grades of Borouge BorSafe PE100 polyethylene materials, enabled by advanced Borstar technology, which significantly contribute to lowering installation costs, operational costs and maintenance costs for customers and end-users, compared to other materials.

Furthermore, Borouge materials also contribute to reducing carbon emissions generated during the manufacturing process of the pipes and their operational lifespan. Pipes made of BorSafe™ material can also be recycled at the end of their lifecycle.

Some major ongoing projects which selected Borouge’s materials include: Al Mudhaibi Water Supply Project in Oman. Borouge provided its polyethylene infrastructure solutions to construct a water distribution network with a length of 820 km in the Wilayat of Al Mudhaibi in North Al Sharqiyah Governorate in Oman. The Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) selected Borouge’s materials to make high density polyethylene pipes that conform to the latest local and international specifications and contribute to preserving the environment.

Borouge supplied this project in 2022 and will continue providing it with materials throughout 2023 when it’s expected to be completed.

Also, the Toshka Project in Egypt, where Borouge supplied various grades of its innovative and differentiated polyethylene solutions, the best in class of polyethylene materials, to make pipes between 200mm-1,400mm in diameter for the first and second phases of the ongoing Toshka project in southern Egypt to make the country less dependent on food imports.

The contractor selected Borouge’s materials due to their superior properties that enable production of reliable large and thick-walled pipelines. Borouge will keep supplying this project throughout 2023.

Another project is Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewage Project in Tanzania. Borouge’s polyethylene materials were also supplied in 2022 to Dar Es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority in Tanzania for the ongoing Kigamboni water project which will supply 70 million litres of water a day to Dar Es Salaam serving over 250,000 residents. Borouge will continue supplying this project in 2023.