UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Boeing says it will cut about 2,000 jobs in finance, HR

The US also also confirmed it is outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India

An aerial view of a Boeing 777X airplane (top) parked next to Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. — Reuters
An aerial view of a Boeing 777X airplane (top) parked next to Boeing 737 MAX 10 airplanes at King County International Airport-Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington. — Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Tue 7 Feb 2023, 5:09 PM

Boeing Co expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs this year in finance and human resources through a combination of attrition and layoffs, the US planemaker confirmed Monday.

Last month, the Arlington, Virginia-based company announced it would hire 10,000 workers in 2023 after hiring 15,000 people in 2022, but said some support positions would be cut.

The company confirmed a Seattle Times report Monday it expects “about 2,000 reductions this year primarily in finance and HR through a combination of attrition and layoffs.”

Boeing also confirmed it is outsourcing about one third of those jobs to Tata Consulting Services in India.

Boeing shares closed up 0.4 per cent to $206.81 and were up 0.5 per cent in after hours trading.

Boeing said Monday it will “continue to simplify our corporate structure.” Last month, Boeing said it will “lower staffing within some support functions” — a move meant to enable it to better align resources to support current products and technology development.

Last year, Boeing said it planned to cut about 150 finance jobs in the United States to simplify its corporate structure and focus more resources into manufacturing and product development. — Reuters


More news from Business
Experts warn to imminent oil supply crunch

business

Experts warn to imminent oil supply crunch

The latest oil market report from the IEA expects oil supply growth to slow to one million barrels per day. It forecasts global oil demand will increase by 1.9 million barrels per day in 2023 to reach a record 101.7 million barrels per day — with nearly half of that coming from China

business