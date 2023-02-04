Watch: Cash worth Rs8 million found in lining of aircraft seat; Indian officials start probe

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:00 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Feb 2023, 8:10 PM

Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized over Rs8 million in foreign currencies from an Indigo airline flight.

The airport officials acted on a tip and searched the flight, where they found the cash hidden inside the backcover of a seat.

A video posted on the official Delhi Airport customs account on Twitter shows officials taking out envelopes of money from the seat. They found 63,900 euros and $31,400, which is collectively valued at Rs8.047 million (around Dh359,000).

The Indigo flight was travelling from Vadodara to Bangkok, via Delhi. Officials have said that further investigations are ongoing.

