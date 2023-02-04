Watch: Cash worth Rs8 million found in lining of aircraft seat; Indian officials start probe

Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country
Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized over Rs8 million in foreign currencies from an Indigo airline flight.
The airport officials acted on a tip and searched the flight, where they found the cash hidden inside the backcover of a seat.
A video posted on the official Delhi Airport customs account on Twitter shows officials taking out envelopes of money from the seat. They found 63,900 euros and $31,400, which is collectively valued at Rs8.047 million (around Dh359,000).
The Indigo flight was travelling from Vadodara to Bangkok, via Delhi. Officials have said that further investigations are ongoing.
ALSO READ:
Officials termed it future oriented and supporting growth of the country
Magnate's net worth had halved to $61 billion by Friday, after last week's report
Combined market cap of Adani Group's listed units has collapsed by more than $120 billion
The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, the lowest level since 1969
Value of transactions totalled more than Dh9 billion
Initiative seeks to find innovative solutions to challenges in the healthcare and transportation sectors
Traders were expecting losses at the Wall Street open
Payback on investment took place after less than six months