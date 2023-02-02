Parents abandon baby at check-in counter after refusing to pay for extra flight ticket

The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant

By Web Desk Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 11:32 AM

A baby was left at a check-in counter at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, by a couple that did not buy a ticket for their child.

According to CNN, the family was travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels, Belgium via a Ryanair flight. At the Ryanair check-in desk, they discovered that they had to buy an extra ticket for their baby to board the flight with them. The couple broke out into an argument and left the baby at the counter, sprinting towards security as they were late for their flight.

"We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing," a Ryanair employee told local news media.

Airport staff caught the couple and told them to collect their baby. Security personnel and police were called to look into the incident.

A spokesperson for Israeli police told CNN that there was nothing to investigate as the parents were with the baby when they arrived.

