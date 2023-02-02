Parents abandon baby at check-in counter after refusing to pay for extra flight ticket

The solid, silver-coloured cylinder is just 8mm by 6mm but the authorities say it contains enough Caesium-137 to cause acute radiation sickness
A baby was left at a check-in counter at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, by a couple that did not buy a ticket for their child.
According to CNN, the family was travelling from Tel Aviv to Brussels, Belgium via a Ryanair flight. At the Ryanair check-in desk, they discovered that they had to buy an extra ticket for their baby to board the flight with them. The couple broke out into an argument and left the baby at the counter, sprinting towards security as they were late for their flight.
"We’ve never seen anything like this. We couldn’t believe what we were seeing," a Ryanair employee told local news media.
Airport staff caught the couple and told them to collect their baby. Security personnel and police were called to look into the incident.
A spokesperson for Israeli police told CNN that there was nothing to investigate as the parents were with the baby when they arrived.
