UAE, Philippines to increase number of flights, approve Airbus A380 operations

Agreement outlines increase in the air cargo capacity from 200 to 600 tonnes per week for each national carrier

By WAM Published: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 8:32 PM Last updated: Thu 28 Sep 2023, 8:39 PM

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with its counterpart in the Philippines.

The MoU aims to enhance the aviation relations between the two countries and stipulates a rise in national carriers' flights, increasing air cargo from 200 to 600 tonnes per week for every national carrier and approving the operation of Airbus A380 aircraft.

The MoU was signed after a round of talks on September 19 and 20, 2023, in Cebu, Philippines, with the participation of representatives of local sectors and national carriers.

It was signed by Omar bin Ghalib, Deputy Director-General of the GCAA and Head of the UAE Delegation, and Carmelo L. Arcilla, Executive Director of the Philippines's Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB).

"The vision of the UAE's leadership has led to adopting an open skies policy, which has boosted its competitiveness, openness, and economic flexibility, as well as its regional and global leadership," said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA.

"The GCAA prioritises strengthening aviation cooperation frameworks in strategic markets for national carriers to support their operations in international markets and ensure their direct access to economic, commercial, and tourism markets," he added.

