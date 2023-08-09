UAE flights: Etihad Airways announces increased frequencies, changed departure times on various routes

The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023
Etihad Airways has announced a network overhaul, with new destination, more departure options and increased frequency on some routes.
"As we embark on Etihad’s next chapter targeting growth, our ambitious network and improved connectivity allows us to better serve Abu Dhabi and our valued guests, forming the basis of our future expansion while providing flexibility and freedom to adapt to new opportunities and markets,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways.
One of the ways in which the new schedules support Abu Dhabi tourism is that departures have been timed at 2pm, so visitors have time to explore the attractions that the emirate has to offer until their checkout time.
Etihad has already introduced nine new destinations this year, including Malaga, Mykonos, Lisbon, Kolkata, St Petersburg, Dusseldorf, Copenhagen, Osaka, and Boston. In addition, the airline this week announced two new routes to India, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, to be launched in January 2024.
To complement these developments, Etihad has made several recent network changes to enhance travel options and connectivity. Highlights include:
Improved departure times: Enhanced passenger convenience with adjusted departure times for European and Asian destinations.
Expanded frequencies: Increased frequencies to Chennai, Islamabad, Kochi, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Rome, and Phuket offer travellers more choices.
An additional five flights per week have been added to Cairo, to be effective from January 1, 2024.
Seven direct flights per week with three flights effective from December 1, 2023, and four flights effective from January 1, 2024, have been added on the route to Colombo.
An additional seven flights per week, with three flights effective from December 1, 2023, and four flights effective from January 1, 2024 will be available to Maldives.
