UAE flights: Airline launches direct route to popular tourist destination

etisalat by e& retained its position as the strongest brand in all categories in the MEA region
Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku in Azerbaijan.
The direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week. Starting from September 13, the flights will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are excited to start our direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku, a city which offers a unique blend of Europe and Asia. Baku is a significant route in our expansion plans from UAE’s capital and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with more choices, convenience, and enhanced connectivity while supporting both countries’ aviation sector and tourism industry.”
