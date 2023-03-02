UAE

UAE flights: Airline launches direct route to popular tourist destination

The carrier will connect both airports directly with three weekly trips

File photo
by

Wam

Published: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:33 PM

Last updated: Thu 2 Mar 2023, 5:41 PM

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of new direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Baku in Azerbaijan.

The direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to Heydar Aliyev International Airport with a frequency of three flights per week. Starting from September 13, the flights will operate on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said, “We are excited to start our direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Baku, a city which offers a unique blend of Europe and Asia. Baku is a significant route in our expansion plans from UAE’s capital and reinforces our commitment to providing our customers with more choices, convenience, and enhanced connectivity while supporting both countries’ aviation sector and tourism industry.”

Wam

