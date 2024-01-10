Mother-daughter duo enjoys entire cabin on Emirates flight to themselves

Published: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 5:50 PM Last updated: Wed 10 Jan 2024, 6:09 PM

Is your ideal flight one without crying babies or repeatedly receiving kicks behind your seat?

This mother-daughter duo got to live every traveller's dream. Zoe Doyle was taking an Emirates flight from Seychelles to Switzerland when she realised that she would be travelling with just her mother.

Taking to TikTok, Doyle posted a video sharing her unique experience on the flight. She put up clips of her sharing several memorable moments with her mother, to the tune of 'All I want for Christmas' by Mariah Carey.

They were seen making snow angels on the floor of the plane and dancing in the aisles. In one clip, a cabin crew member was dressing Doyle's mother in her iconic Emirates headscarf and hat.

In an interview, Doyle said that she was "surprised" to see that the plane was empty when she entered. She even said that there were four people in first class but they were "totally separate".

The TikTok video now has more than 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments. One said, "I wanna be on this plane with you guys, this looks so fun".

Whereas, another cabin crew member recalled the time when they had a similar experience. "I worked a flight with only 10 passengers once. We put them all in first class and partied in the back. Best memory."

Another TikToker asked how she managed to find an empty flight as the flights she has always been on are full. "What? Why is it always full every time I fly with them?"

