Mother-daughter duo enjoys entire cabin on Emirates flight to themselves

London Gate expects to roll out projects worth over Dh8 billion in Dubai this year
Is your ideal flight one without crying babies or repeatedly receiving kicks behind your seat?
This mother-daughter duo got to live every traveller's dream. Zoe Doyle was taking an Emirates flight from Seychelles to Switzerland when she realised that she would be travelling with just her mother.
Taking to TikTok, Doyle posted a video sharing her unique experience on the flight. She put up clips of her sharing several memorable moments with her mother, to the tune of 'All I want for Christmas' by Mariah Carey.
They were seen making snow angels on the floor of the plane and dancing in the aisles. In one clip, a cabin crew member was dressing Doyle's mother in her iconic Emirates headscarf and hat.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
In an interview, Doyle said that she was "surprised" to see that the plane was empty when she entered. She even said that there were four people in first class but they were "totally separate".
The TikTok video now has more than 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments. One said, "I wanna be on this plane with you guys, this looks so fun".
Whereas, another cabin crew member recalled the time when they had a similar experience. "I worked a flight with only 10 passengers once. We put them all in first class and partied in the back. Best memory."
Another TikToker asked how she managed to find an empty flight as the flights she has always been on are full. "What? Why is it always full every time I fly with them?"
ALSO READ:
London Gate expects to roll out projects worth over Dh8 billion in Dubai this year
These rules seek to counteract the repercussions of aggressive tax planning tactics in the digitalised and globalised economy
Ensure that title insurance has been obtained by the developer
Emirati duo Ahmed Tarek Ihlasi and Saeed Omar Al Janahi turned their interest in anime into a business venture selling fancy Japanese swords
JV has been incorporated in Abu Dhabi Global Market to pursue global investments
Investment sees Aldar expand its logistics business in Abu Dhabi and establish presence in Dubai
Company offers a diverse range of mortgage solutions
Developer acquires plot worth Dh365 million