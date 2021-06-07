Aviation
Kuwait to operate direct flights to UK from June 13

Reuters/Cairo
Filed on June 7, 2021
Reuters

The decision regrading the same was made by the cabinet.


Kuwait will operate direct flights with the United Kingdom starting from Sunday, June 13, the government communications office wrote on Twitter citing a decision made by the cabinet.

Kuwait will operate one direct flight to London per week for each licensed airline, the decision said.




