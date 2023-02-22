India flights: British national deported to Dubai after e-visa rejected at airport

Crescent Petroleum said it will develop two fields in Diyala province
A 57-year-old British national has been deported to Dubai after his electronic visa was not accepted at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore, an official said on Tuesday.
Before being sent back, the Briton had to spend two days at the airport as the official entry document in electronic form was not processed.
The foreigner had arrived in the Madhya Pradesh city on Saturday by Air India's Dubai-Indore flight with an e-visa, but was not allowed to go out of the aerodrome as there was no clearance mechanism for such visas at the local airport, the official said.
The British national was eventually sent back to Dubai on Monday (February 20) by Air India's Indore-Dubai flight, he said.
This was not the first time an international passenger who came to Indore with an e-visa has faced problems.
In the last four years, several international passengers have been sent back to Dubai as they came to Indore on e-visas, the official said.
At present, only Air India operates direct international flights on the Indore-Dubai route.
ALSO READ:
Crescent Petroleum said it will develop two fields in Diyala province
Residents can check out savings schemes offered by governments in various countries
New company choses Dubai as a focal point for business expansion in the region and globally because of the city’s global leadership and important attributes
The emirate ranked first by Savills in its Prime Residential World Cities Index for 2023
Brent crude rises 1.4 per cent to $84.16 a barrel by 1353GMT while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for March up 1.4 per cent at $77.43
The kingdom’s crude exports rose about 2.2 per cent to 7.44 million barrels per day (bpd) in December from 7.28 million bpd in November
The central bank lifted its key rate to 4.25 per cent — its highest level since late 2008— from 3.75 per cent
The new affiliation will give e& enterprise IoT & AI the opportunity to leverage on system integration expertise of Stella Technologies to develop a comprehensive go-to-market strategy