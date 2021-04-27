Flying from Dubai to Manila? Get tickets for as low as Dh79 base fare

Book your tickets from April 27 to 30.

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' largest national flag carrier, is offering a special month-end seat sale on its Dubai to Manila flights, with one-way base fare up for grabs for as low as Dh79.

Filipinos and other residents in the UAE can book their flights to the Philippines from April 27 to 30, with travel dates between December 1, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

Travelling between these months is a great opportunity to visit the country's finest tourist spots. While the UAE experiences winter during this period, temperatures hit the right spot of warmth and comfort in the Philippines.

Cebu Pacific also offers daily flights from Dubai to Manila and return flight frequencies have been increased to five flights weekly.

In addition, the carrier recently announced its permanent removal of change fees, allowing passengers, including those travelling from Dubai to Manila, to rebook as many times as they need, free of charge. A minimal fare difference may still apply.

Meanwhile, all Filipinos flying home are advised to bring valid IDs, travel documents, and adhere to the latest travel regulations and quarantine measures outlined by the Philippine government.