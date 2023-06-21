Dubai's Emirates among top 10 airlines globally, dubbed 'most family-friendly' in Middle East

Emirates, which has 262 aircraft and serves 152 destinations across six continents, has also won the World’s Best Premium Economy Seat award

by Trends Desk Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 3:31 PM

Dubai’s Emirates has been named the fourth-best airline in the world at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023. It has also secured third place on the list of the world’s most family-friendly Airlines. The award ceremony was held in Paris on June 20. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was ranked 13th on the list.

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are considered to be a prestigious one in the aviation industry. The rankings are given based on a survey that is not restricted to member airlines or pre-selected choice of airline. Any airline in the world can be nominated for the awards. This year, more than 325 airlines were part of the survey results.

Emirates shines again

Emirates, which has 262 aircraft and serves 152 destinations across six continents, has secured the fourth spot on the list of world’s top 10 airlines.

It has also won the World’s Best Premium Economy Seat award at the event.

It has also been named the Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East. This award takes into consideration several factors like dedicated family check-in facilities, family seating together, priority boarding, and children’s meals, amenities, activity packs, and toys among others.

The airline also has the Best Premium Economy in the Middle East title to its name.

The other winners

Singapore Airlines has been ranked first on the list of The World’s Best Airlines 2023. It is followed by Qatar Airways, and ANA All Nippon Airways, who have secured the second and third position, respectively.

Singapore Airlines also won the Best Airline in Asia award. The airline has bagged the World's Best First Class award, Best First Class Comfort Amenities award, and Best Business Class in Asia award among others.

More than 100 customer nationalities participated in the 2022-2023 survey to decide the winners of the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023. Customer surveys are provided in English, French, Spanish, Chinese, Russian and Japanese languages. The awards started in 1999 with the launch of Skytrax’s first global, annual airline customer satisfaction survey.

"As the world’s largest, annual airline passenger satisfaction survey, it is not restricted to member airlines or a pre-selected choice of airline, and any airline in the world can be nominated.

"The focus of the survey is for customers to make their own, personal choices as to which airline they consider to be the best...," according to Skytrax World Airline Awards website.

