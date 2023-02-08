Dubai: Emirates flight to Brussels diverted due to medical emergency

Al Ahmedi highlights the company's ambition through its strategy of geographical diversification to enter new markets and empower the UAE’s industrial capabilities worldwide
An Emirates flight bound for Brussels was diverted to the Iraqi city of Erbil mid-air due to a medical emergency onboard the flight.
"Emirates flight EK181 from Dubai to Brussels on February 7 was diverted to Erbil due to a passenger medical emergency. The passenger was met by local medical staff upon arrival,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times.
Dubai’s flagship carrier currently operates its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with its ‘Game Changer' fully-enclosed First Class suites to Brussels.
As the aviation sector bounced back strongly in 2021 after Covid-19 and demand for passenger traffic grew substantially, the airline also brought forward its plans to introduce extra flights and capacity to over 10 European cities, including Brussels.
Currently, the Dubai-based airline has safely restarted operations to more than 130 destinations across six continents.
The airline said the EK181 flight was refuelled and continued its journey to Brussels.
According to FlightRadar24, flight EK181 took after from Erbil after less than two hours on the ground.
The airline apologised for the inconvenience caused, stressing that the safety of its crew and passengers is of the utmost importance.
