Dubai: Emirates announces Hollywood star Penelope Cruz as new brand ambassador

New advertisements will show the Academy Award winner enjoying luxuries on Emirates First and Business Class, while she will also try out the spacious seats in Emirates’ new Premium Economy Class

AP File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 25 May 2023, 3:03 PM

Hollywood actor Penelope Cruz will be the new brand ambassador of Emirates, the airline said on Thursday, announcing that its latest ad campaign and brand collaboration initiatives will feature the Academy Award winner.

The airline, which has been in the news for its strong showing in the post-pandemic period, said in a press note that the 49-year-old Spanish actor "is already a fan of the Emirates brand and a frequent flyer who has visited Dubai multiple times".

TV advertisements featuring Cruz will start airing globally on TV from June in both English and Spanish, Emirates said. They will also be streamed on Emirates' digital channels.

The airline said the theme of the advertisements featuring Cruz is: "Travel is not just about the end destination; ​it’s also about how you get there."

"...the short ads show Cruz sampling all the exclusive luxuries that Emirates First and Business Class customers experience as they Fly Better, from a crafted beverage in the A380 Onboard Lounge, to an indulgent shower above the clouds, cheering for a football game shown on live TV, to relishing generous helpings of luxury caviar. In other spots, she enjoys the spacious seats in Emirates’ new Premium Economy Class," according to the airline.

Introducing our new brand ambassador, Penélope Cruz!



The Academy Award-winning actress has been a frequent flyer with Emirates for many years. Now, she's taking that passion to new heights as the star of our latest ad campaign. pic.twitter.com/kRkwar36uc — Emirates (@emirates) May 25, 2023

The starlet and philanthropist could be seen interacting with Emirates cabin crew — and has also been filmed using "the personal temperature controls in her private First Class Suite" and "wearing the Emirates hydra-active moisturising pyjamas to settle in for a siesta in her lie-flat bed, surrounded by an array of luxury amenities..."

The advertisements have been directed by Robert Stromberg, a double Oscar-winning Hollywood director. He worked with the Emirates team "to ensure the TV spots conveyed the thoughtful luxury of the Fly Better experience, while retaining a note of Cruz’s cheeky sense of humour".

"Esteemed production house Ridley Scott Associates also supported the series of TV spots, and Framestore – the multi award-winning creative studio for special effects," Emirates said.

Richard Billington, Emirates’ Senior Vice-President of Brand and Advertising, said: ‘Emirates is all about Flying Better, where the journey to your destination matters as much as the place itself. We take care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand — it needed to be someone classy, stylish, and having modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit."

Advertisements featuring Cruz follow in the footsteps of other successful campaigns involving the much-talked-about Burj Girl and Gerry the Goose, as well as another Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston aboard an Emirates flight.