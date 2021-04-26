Dnata enhances global leadership team with key appointments

Dnata has enhanced its global leadership team, announcing key senior management appointments that will help the company decisively adapt to changing global trends, drive synergies and efficiencies across its operations, and continue to deliver excellent services and value to customers.

John Bevan has been appointed divisional senior vice president for Travel and will oversee all aspects of dnata’s travel business, managing a portfolio of over 30 reputable B2B and consumer brands across more than 20 countries. He has been with dnata for over three years, most recently leading dnata Travel Europe as CEO. Before joining dnata, he held a number of senior positions within the travel industry in the United Kingdom and United States. His appointment is effective June 1, 2021.

Stewart Angus has been appointed divisional senior vice president for Airport Operations. Angus has been managing dnata’s international ground handling and cargo business since 2004. In his new role, he will also lead the company’s extensive airport operations at the two Dubai airports in the United Arab Emirates, ensuring world-class quality and safety for airline customers in a total of 14 countries.

Robin Padgett, who has been leading dnata’s global catering operations for seven years, will also expand his responsibilities and become divisional senior vice president for Catering and Retail. The expansion of his role is in line with the company’s strategy to promote buy on board and further diversity of its catering operations. He will manage a team of dedicated culinary and retail professionals delivering superior, innovative products and services to customers across various industries in 12 countries.

All of dnata’s three divisional SVPs will report to Steve Allen, executive vice president.

Steve Allen said: “I’m pleased to announce enhancements to our global leadership team. The appointment of John to the management team and the expansion of our experienced leaders’ roles will help us emerge from the current, challenging environment as a fitter, leaner business that consistently provides service excellence to customers across the globe. With our highly-trained, customer-oriented team we will continue to work hard and enhance our operations to be the world’s most admired air and travel services provider.”

A trusted partner of over 300 airline customers, dnata provides quality and safe ground handling, cargo, catering and travel services in 35 countries. In the financial year 2019-20 dnata’s customer-oriented teams handled 681,000 aircraft, moved 2.9 million tonnes of cargo, uplifted more than 93 million meals and recorded a total transaction value of travel services of $3 billion.

