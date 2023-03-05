American Airlines bars Indian student from flying after he urinates on US citizen mid-air

Airport police have also taken legal action against the student, said an official

By ANI Published: Sun 5 Mar 2023, 12:26 PM

An Indian passenger allegedly urinated on a US co-passenger mid-flight on an American Airlines (AA-292) flight to New Delhi from New York, an official said on Sunday.

The 21-year-old accused was identified as Indian-origin Arya Vohra, a student in the US, who urinated on the US citizen on March 4 while he was drunk.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said.

The airline company said that it will not allow the passenger on board in future.

"Upon aircraft arrival, [we learnt] that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft. After disturbing [the] safety of fellow passengers, [he] urinated on [the passenger] seated on 15G," American Airlines said.

Before landing, the American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security, and CISF [was asked to] take necessary action, an airport official added. CISF personnel then removed the passenger from the aircraft, who then misbehaved with the personnel as well.

The airport police have taken cognisance and taking legal action against the passenger. India's aviation regulator has also sought a detailed report from the airline company.

"We have got a report from the concerned airline. They seem to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action," DGCA official told ANI.

In November last year, a man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman while on an Air India flight. Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police.

ALSO READ: