All flights to Nepal airport suspended after technical glitch

Airport authorities trying to solve issue but international flights remain disrupted

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 3:56 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 4:02 PM

All flights to Tribhuvan International Airport at Kathmandu, Nepal have been suspended following a problem with the immigration servers.

Authorities at the airport have been trying to resolve the issue but international flights have yet to resume, according to Times Now.

The exact nature of the issue is not yet clear.

Earlier this month, Nepal witnessed one of its worst air crashes when a domestic Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Pokhara. At least 72 people were killed in the accident.

The twin-engine ATR 72-500 aircraft plummeted into a gorge as it was approaching Pokhara International Airport in the Himalayan foothills. The crash site is about 1.6 km away from the runway at an elevation of about 820 meters (2,700 feet).

While it’s still not clear what caused the crash, some aviation experts say video taken from the ground of the plane’s last moments indicated it went into a stall, although it’s unclear why.

