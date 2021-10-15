Aveva charts progress to net zero, gender equality

The global brand outlines its ESG agenda and commitment to transformative corporate sustainability leadership.

Aveva, a global leader in industrial software, driving digital transformation and sustainability, has released its first sustainability report, summarising the company’s commitment to a better future for all.

The report demonstrates Aveva’s pledge to drive progress through its software by putting sustainability at the heart of the business. It sets out Aveva’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) priorities and highlights key activities in 2021 from across the company’s three sustainability program areas: operational footprint, technology handprint and inclusive culture.

These three sustainability pillars, and Aveva’s mobilising ambitions for each one, were shaped by listening to stakeholders and conducting a detailed materiality assessment.

Serving as a roadmap for the company’s first sustainability report, Aveva’s ESG framework also defines the scale and scope of its ambitions, which include enabling a global acceleration of sustainable industries, safeguarding the planet for coming generations, acting ethically and with integrity in all business matters and championing a more inclusive future.

“With the clock ticking on delivering the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Aveva is committed to being part of the solution to a more socially just and environmentally sustainable world,” said Peter Herweck, CEO of Aveva. “We fully recognise the significance of ESG aspects of business performance. This first report is intended to provide additional insight into the steps we have taken in this past year to more deeply embed sustainability and ESG into our culture and corporate strategy.”

Highlights of Aveva’s First Sustainability Report include:

•Committing to achieving net-zero emissions across our operations by 2030.

•Joining Race to Zero and committing to 1.5°C-aligned GHG emission reduction targets across all scopes in line with SBTi criteria.

• Launching global diversity, equity and inclusion focus areas and policy.

• Pledging to ensure 30 per cent of leadership roles and 40 per cent of management roles are held by women by 2030, with a less than one per cent gender parity pay gap.

• Helping customers save up to 30 per cent in energy costs and lower their emissions by up to 15 per cent through our software.

— business@khaleejtimes.com