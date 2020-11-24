Auto
Tesla set to breach $500 billion in market value

Reuters/New York
Filed on November 24, 2020
Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo. Shares of the electric-car maker have risen nearly 28 per cent since the S&P Dow Jones Indices confirmed they would add the company to Wall Street’s benchmark index from December 21. — Reuters file

Tesla was set to breach $500 billion in market value on Tuesday, as its shares extended a meteoric rally that has seen the stock gain more than six times this year.

Shares of the electric-car maker have risen nearly 28 per cent since the S&P Dow Jones Indices confirmed they would add the company to Wall Street’s benchmark index from December 21.

Its shares were up 3.5 per cent at $540.53 in premarket trading and will have to open above $527.48 to hit the $500 billion mark.

The recent rally has also boosted chief executive officer Elon Musk’s net worth by $7.2 billion to $127.9 billion, helping him go past Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Tesla has become by far the world’s most valuable automaker, despite a production that is a fraction of Toyota Motor Corp , Volkswagen AG or General Motors Co.

Shares of other electric vehicle (EV) makers have also risen in the last few months as President-elect Joe Biden made boosting EVs a top priority during his campaign.




