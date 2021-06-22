Nissan posts ME market share growth in 2020

The brand is set to launch three new models in the region this year, in addition to celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic Nissan Patrol

Nissan has announced that it has secured a year-on-year market share increase of 10 per cent in the Gulf region in the fiscal year 2020 - April 2020 to March 2021 - fueled by the strong sales of key SUV and sedan models, especially the Nissan Patrol.

The announcement was made at a recent event, where Nissan also announced the arrival of its advanced ProPILOT technology to the Gulf, which makes its regional debut within the 2021 Nissan Altima. The new upgrade maintains the mid-sized sedan’s ability to bring together sleek design, driving enjoyment, and intelligent mobility technologies.

Nissan’s regional market share growth has been a result of the brand’s efforts to launch new products, as well as a focus on enhancing its digital offering. This is expected to continue through 2021, with three new model launches for the region, the brand’s presence at Expo 2020 Dubai as its official automotive partner, and celebrations for the Nissan Patrol’s 70th Anniversary.

Thierry Sabbagh, MD of Nissan Middle East, said: “Despite the challenges as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, we are proud of our efforts to stay agile and build resilience in the past year, and remain committed to our mission of driving innovation that enriches people’s lives. Our achievements in 2020 are in line with the Nissan NEXT global transformation plan to rationalize, prioritize and focus on our strengths, while building a sustainable foundation for long-term growth – allowing us to increase our market share in the region.”

“ProPILOT is another example of how our innovative mobility experiences are making their way to our customers, and we are excited to introduce this to the region within the 2021 Nissan Altima. While 2021 will see us continue to evolve our business and how we engage with customers, we look forward to our ongoing collaboration with trusted partners in the region, to ensure both operational excellence and customer satisfaction across the Middle East,” Sabbagh added.

Dominating the SUV-F segment in the region, the Nissan Patrol generated a market share growth of 15.4 per cent in FY2020 when compared to FY2019, retaining its position as a major contributor to Patrol sales globally, as well as to Nissan’s overall sales in the region. The Nissan KICKS continued to drive sales in the SUV-B segment with a 11 per cent year-on-year increase in market share. Meanwhile, Nissan Maxima and Altima were the highest-selling Sedan models, increasing their annual market share by 33 per cent and eight per cent within the Sedan-E and Sedan-D segments respectively.

Starting strong with the launch of the 2021 Nissan Patrol NISMO, this year is set to be an important year for Nissan in the region. The brand eyes further growth with three new models set to be launched in 2021, alongside Nissan Intelligent Mobility (NIM) innovations such as ProPILOT technology being introduced in the region.

Furthermore, Nissan is gearing up to bring the future of mobility to local and international visitors at Expo 2020 Dubai. Nissan will draw on its expertise in sustainable transportation and smart-city solutions, while also unveiling the Nissan Ariya, its next-generation Electric crossover, for its Middle East debut. Preparations are also under way to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic Nissan Patrol throughout the year.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com