Austrian SAN Group to invest Dh12m in RAK facility

The facility of SAN Enertech will be fully operational by the end of 2022

The pilot research plant serves as a blueprint for regenerative agriculture in the Middle East and Africa region

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Feb 2022, 3:27 PM

The Austrian SAN Group has chosen Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) as the platform for its green hydrogen and farming subsidiary SAN Enertech.

The company will construct a fully integrated sustainable hydrogen production unit, plant, and fish farming on a land plot of 8,470sqm in RAKEZ Al Hamra Industrial Zone with an investment of Dh12 million.

This biotech facility will consist of a research centre, laboratory, desalination plant, green house, as well as hydroponic and aquaponic indoor systems. It will generate energy through solar power systems that serves as the source of electricity for all the buildings in the premises. Furthermore, this electricity is used to produce green hydrogen.

“Our new location in Ras Al Khaimah supports the long-term strategic goals of our company. When deciding where to invest, we gave paramount consideration to cost-effectiveness, the right environment, and ease of doing business, and with RAKEZ we found all the support we needed,” said Erich Erber, founder and president of SAN Group.

“SAN Enertech, as a commercial organisation, seeks to collaborate with local scientists to jointly expand the know-how and experience in the field of self-sustained farming. By utilising our fully integrated system, we want to demonstrate a concept and value that can be achieved even in climates that are unstable for agriculture, by providing fresh, home-grown food supplies for a growing population. We will be able to prove this to ourselves, the UAE society, and the entire world through the combination of different disciplines of state-of-the-art technology,” he said.

Ramy Jallad, group CEO of RAKEZ, said: “We are proud to welcome SAN Group with SAN Enertech to our ecosystem, which is home to an increasing number of companies that promote sustainable industrial practices. Ras Al Khaimah strives to be at the forefront of sustainability in the region and RAKEZ contributes to this by creating a nurturing environment for players in the sustainable sector. We back them up with tailored and cost-effective solutions, so it is easier for them to materialise their projects and make an impact in today’s society and the generations to come.”

The facility of SAN Enertech will be fully operational by the end of 2022. The pilot research plant serves as a blueprint for regenerative agriculture in the Middle East and Africa region.

