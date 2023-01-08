Arab bourses' market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
The market cap of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4 trillion by the end of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).
In a press statement, the AMF said that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $714.6 billion in the reference year, while that of Dubai Financial Market was valued at $158.4 billion.
The market value of the Saudi Stock Exchange was $2.63 trillion; while that of the Qatar Stock Exchange was $167.09 billion. The market cap of the Boursa Kuwait was $152.7 billion; while that of the Muscat Stock Exchange was $61.6 billion.
The Casablanca Stock Exchange's market cap was $53.6 billion; while that of the Egyptian Exchange was $38.8 billion; and that of the Bahrain Bourse was $30.2 billion, according to the AMF's statement.
The market value of Amman Stock exhange reached $25.4 billion; that of Palestine Exchange was $4.89 billion; while Beirut Stock Exchange was put at $14.4 billion; and Damascus Securities Exchange was valued at 2.06 billion. — Wam
Share sales of major companies drew keen investor response over the past year
A consistent global approach is yet to emerge on the categorisation of cryptocurrencies
Sebi has decided to phase out the process of buy back through the stock exchange route
The most recognisable face in Asian business, Ma has seen his fortune fall by around half to an estimated $25 billion
Covid-era distortions now levelling out; manufacturing growth seen at just 1.6%
Virtual attacks cost companies an estimated $6 trillion