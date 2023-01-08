Arab bourses' market cap hit $4 trillion by end of 2022: Arab Monetary Fund

The market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $714.6 billion in 2022.

By Wam Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 7:09 PM

The market cap of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4 trillion by the end of 2022, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

In a press statement, the AMF said that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $714.6 billion in the reference year, while that of Dubai Financial Market was valued at $158.4 billion.

The market value of the Saudi Stock Exchange was $2.63 trillion; while that of the Qatar Stock Exchange was $167.09 billion. The market cap of the Boursa Kuwait was $152.7 billion; while that of the Muscat Stock Exchange was $61.6 billion.

The Casablanca Stock Exchange's market cap was $53.6 billion; while that of the Egyptian Exchange was $38.8 billion; and that of the Bahrain Bourse was $30.2 billion, according to the AMF's statement.

The market value of Amman Stock exhange reached $25.4 billion; that of Palestine Exchange was $4.89 billion; while Beirut Stock Exchange was put at $14.4 billion; and Damascus Securities Exchange was valued at 2.06 billion. — Wam