Apple Fitness+ is coming to UAE on November 3

Apple Fitness+ is bringing inclusive and welcoming workouts and meditations to 15 new countries

Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch and designed to be welcoming to all, will be available in 15 new countries beginning November 3, 2021, bringing the total number of countries the service is available in to 21.

In both new and existing markets, Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish. Starting today, Fitness+ is introducing a new way to work out or meditate together with SharePlay. SharePlay makes it possible for iPhone, iPad, and Mac1 users to have shared experiences with friends and family while on a FaceTime call.

“We created Fitness+ so everyone would have a place they feel inspired and motivated, no matter where they are on their fitness journey. We are so excited to be available to millions more people as we bring Fitness+ to 15 new countries next week, and can’t wait for them to meet our welcoming trainer team,” said Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice-president of Fitness Technologies.“Fitness+ also integrates key workout metrics users know and love from Apple Watch, and motivational music to encourage users to get fit and stay healthy anytime, anywhere.”

Country Expansion

Fitness+ is currently available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Beginning November 3, 2021, Fitness+ will be available in 15 new countries with the addition of Austria, Brazil, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Fitness+ will be available in English, with subtitles in Brazilian Portuguese, English, French, German, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

Fitness+ is available as a standalone subscription, or as a part of the Apple One Premier plan which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage.

Pricing and Availability

Fitness+ is available as a subscription service for Dh36.99 per month or Dh149.99 per year and is included in the Apple One Premier plan, which, where available, also gives customers access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+ with 2TB of storage for Dh84.95 per month, and can be shared among six family members.

Fitness+ requires an Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 7.2, and is available when paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 14.3.To get the newest features, use Fitness+ with Apple Watch Series 3 or later with watchOS 8.1, paired with iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15.1; iPad with iPadOS 15.1; or Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD with tvOS 15.1.

Apple Fitness+ is the first fitness experience built around Apple Watch, bringing studio-style workouts and guided meditations to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Fitness+ intelligently and seamlessly incorporates key workout metrics users love from Apple Watch for a personalised and immersive experience that users can complete wherever and whenever it is convenient for them. Workouts and guided meditations are led by a diverse and inclusive team of trainers whose approach is welcoming to all, and are inspired to coach all levels, from beginners to fitness enthusiasts. All of the workouts also include a trainer demonstrating modifications, so there’s always someone to follow, no matter a user’s ability.

Workouts are fuelled by music from today’s top artists and designed to keep users motivated from start to finish whether their workout is five or 45 minutes long. For Apple Music subscribers, favorite music from Fitness+ workouts can also be easily saved and listened to later, whether in a workout or otherwise. Workouts include High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), Strength, Yoga, Dance, Core, Cycling, Pilates, Meditation, Treadmill (for running and walking), Rowing, and Mindful Cooldown.

With Fitness+, users can also get moving with Time to Walk — an inspiring audio experience featuring guests from around the world who encourage people to walk more often while they share stories, photos, and songs. All that is needed is an Apple Watch and AirPods or Bluetooth headphones. Fitness+ also has programs designed to help users reach their goals during a specific season of life — like Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, Workouts for Beginners, and Meditations for Beginners. Fitness+ also offers a workout program called Get Ready for Snow Season, featuring and designed with two-time Olympic gold medalist and five-time world champion skier Ted Ligety, along with Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia. To prepare users to get back to their favorite winter sports, the program will help build strength, balance, and endurance so users can have more fun on the slopes, all the way to the last run. Fitness+ also has an Artist Spotlight series, where the entire playlist for a workout is dedicated to a single music artist. The series recently added new workouts featuring the music of Billie Eilish, Calvin Harris, Imagine Dragons, and Nicki Minaj.

