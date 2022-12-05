Anil Kapoor inaugurates Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlet at Fujairah

The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
With an impressive network of over 295 outlets spread across 10 countries, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled their new showroom at Hamad bin Abdulla Road, Fujairah.
The showroom was inaugurated by brand ambassador and bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Abdul Salam K.P, vice-chairman of Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Veerankutty K.P, Malabar Group executive director; Mayankutty C, senior director of Malabar Group; Ameer CMC, director of finance and administration, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; A.K Faisal, head of manufacturing, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; other senior Malabar Gold and Diamonds management team members, customers and well-wishers. The showroom was inaugurated on December 1,2022.
The imminent arrival of Anil Kapoor itself was a huge crowd puller for the local population and the inaugural event at Fujairah saw a huge number of spectators gathered to witness the performance of the renowned actor, who entertained and mesmerised the crowd with his enthralling energy.
“It is a moment of immense pride for us as we open our new showroom in Fujairah and to have our brand ambassador Anil Kapoor inaugurate it for us brings us even more joy. Setting up of this showroom, which is our second in the emirate, is a part of our efforts to strengthen our presence in the northern emirates and the UAE as a whole. The amenities we have arranged for our customers will ensure them a world-class and luxurious jewellery shopping experience, with a never-before-seen collection of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery,” said Shamlal Ahamed.
Spread out across 3,000+ square feet, the new showroom in Fujairah houses over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries. An extensive collection of 18K, 21K and 22K gold jewellery has been made available at the showroom in addition to a customized jewellery designing facility where customers can bring their dream jewellery to life at a reasonable price with the help of professional jewellery designers and skilled artisans. The showroom also has a luxurious lounge space, along with a separate trial room, that has been facilitated to enhance the jewellery shopping experience of customers.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The UAE’s minister of state for foreign trade Thani Al Zeyoudi and Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko sign a joint statement on negotiations towards a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
S&P Global’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone, seen as a good guide to economic health, nudged up to 47.8 in November from October’s 23-month low of 47.3, matching a preliminary estimate
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the measure would contribute to a destabilisation of world energy markets and would not affect Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine
This year's edition of 'Hello Business Pitch' competition is open to aspiring ventures who are up to 3 years in operation
One of its biggest advantages of Jafza is its proximity to the Jebel Ali Port, which offers construction companies access to over 3.5 billion existing and potential consumers in the MEASA region, says Ebtesam Al Kaabi, head of sales at the Jebel Ali Free Zone
The free zone’s construction cluster enables regional and global players to tap into new markets, generating trade worth Dh26.7 billion in 2021
Dubai Future Labs signs deals with Emirates, DP World and dnata; Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses the signing of three new partnerships aimed at driving innovation in aviation and logistics
No discussions about Russian price cap; Oil prices have come under pressure from weak economy; Next meetings to take place February 1 and June 3-4