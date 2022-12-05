Anil Kapoor inaugurates Malabar Gold and Diamonds outlet at Fujairah

The showroom located at Hamad bin Abdulla Road is Malabar Gold & Diamonds’ second showroom in Fujairah

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor inaugurating Malabar Gold and Diamonds brand-new showroom at Hamad bin Abdulla Road, Fujairah on December 1, 2022. — Supplied photo

Mon 5 Dec 2022

With an impressive network of over 295 outlets spread across 10 countries, Malabar Gold and Diamonds has unveiled their new showroom at Hamad bin Abdulla Road, Fujairah.

The showroom was inaugurated by brand ambassador and bollywood actor Anil Kapoor in the presence of Abdul Salam K.P, vice-chairman of Malabar Group; Shamlal Ahamed, managing director for international operations, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; Veerankutty K.P, Malabar Group executive director; Mayankutty C, senior director of Malabar Group; Ameer CMC, director of finance and administration, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; A.K Faisal, head of manufacturing, Malabar Gold and Diamonds; other senior Malabar Gold and Diamonds management team members, customers and well-wishers. The showroom was inaugurated on December 1,2022.

The imminent arrival of Anil Kapoor itself was a huge crowd puller for the local population and the inaugural event at Fujairah saw a huge number of spectators gathered to witness the performance of the renowned actor, who entertained and mesmerised the crowd with his enthralling energy.

“It is a moment of immense pride for us as we open our new showroom in Fujairah and to have our brand ambassador Anil Kapoor inaugurate it for us brings us even more joy. Setting up of this showroom, which is our second in the emirate, is a part of our efforts to strengthen our presence in the northern emirates and the UAE as a whole. The amenities we have arranged for our customers will ensure them a world-class and luxurious jewellery shopping experience, with a never-before-seen collection of gold, diamond and precious gem jewellery,” said Shamlal Ahamed.

Spread out across 3,000+ square feet, the new showroom in Fujairah houses over 30,000 jewellery designs from 20 countries. An extensive collection of 18K, 21K and 22K gold jewellery has been made available at the showroom in addition to a customized jewellery designing facility where customers can bring their dream jewellery to life at a reasonable price with the help of professional jewellery designers and skilled artisans. The showroom also has a luxurious lounge space, along with a separate trial room, that has been facilitated to enhance the jewellery shopping experience of customers.

